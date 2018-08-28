Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit fears abound despite stable house price growth

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 09 January 2019

"Nothing is certain. Nobody quite knows where he or she is in this Brexit year.

Archant

Annual house price growth is stable at 1.3 per cent, according to the latest Halifax House Price Index.

The figures from December show a month-on-month increase of 2.2 per cent and a quarterly drop of 0.4 per cent. The average cost of a UK home now stands at £229,729.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax, said 2018’s annual growth was within the 0-3 per cent range forecast at the start of the year, adding: “In 2019, we’re expecting continued stability in house prices with between two and four per cent price inflation. This is slightly stronger than 2018, but still fairly subdued by modern comparison.”

Brexit brings extra uncertainty however, with Russell adding that “this expectation will clearly be dependent on the Brexit outcome, with risks to both sides of our forecast.”

Sam Mitchell, CEO of online estate agents Housesimple.com, believes the quarterly decline of 0.4 per cent is a more accurate representation of the property market than the “unexpected” annual increase.

He said: “Buyers and sellers alike are sitting on their hands and this is likely to continue during the first three months of the year until there is more clarity on the outcome of Brexit.

“Knowledge is power in the property market but right now few people would claim to be in the know about the impact of Brexit on the UK economy.”

He added that the “downward drag on prices caused by London and the South East” is being countered by areas of the north where property is “realistically priced and transaction levels fluid.

“Many of the regions seeing growth and activity levels are also not in Brexit line of fire to the extent that London and the South East are.”

Nick Wellington, manager of Putterills’ Hitchin branch, confirmed that property industry professionals are “very unsure” about what the future holds, with Brexit being the key cause of this uncertainty.

“This is an extraordinary time,” he said. “Nothing is certain. Nobody quite knows where he or she is in this Brexit year.”

He added: “If you are thinking about moving in 2019 you have choices. Consider them wisely. Don’t bank on the killer sale. Do aim for a great purchase. Be realistic. Price, price, price is as important as location, location, location.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Graphic Novel Review: Lip Hook

Lip Hook

Graphic Novel Review: Marvel Premium Edition: Wolverine: Old Man Logan

Wolverine: Old Man Logan

Graphic Novel Review: Amazing Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Geddon

Amazing Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Geddon

SSML Premier Division: Full house of results for London Colney, Colney Heath and Harpenden Town

Harpenden pile on the pressure in the closing stages as they push for an equaliser in the match between Stotfold v Harpenden Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Moyo lifts the St Albans City player of the month award for December

David Moyo scores against Eastbourne, one of the three goals that helped him win the St Albans City player of the month award for December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists