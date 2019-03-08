Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: All hail the new neutral

PUBLISHED: 09:42 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 13 March 2019

Blue is all the rage - especially in kitchens. Picture: Getty

Blue is all the rage - especially in kitchens. Picture: Getty

Archant

Remember when magnolia was the go-to neutral people couldn’t get enough of, and the experts advised anyone looking to sell to paint everything beige?

Well, interiors trends are ever evolving, and just when we’d all got used to every other wall now being painted grey we’re told that, actually, it’s all about blue.

Experts agree that this is the new neutral, and I’m noticing it everywhere – mostly in ever-so-stylish people’s kitchens.

According to interiors bible Living Etc, blue has “replaced grey as the go-to on-trend colour” – particularly navy blue kitchens. And it’s not just units we’re talking about – blue is all the rage on walls, floors and splashbacks, too.

As someone who’s always been a bit scared of dark walls for fear of making gloomier rooms look too oppressive, this is a mental shift – but I can’t deny it looks lovely.

And as one of the experts in this week’s feature notes – while blue can look cold in dark, north-facing areas of your home, if you add layered lighting the effect can be fabulous.

We’ve got a whole house in need of an epic paint overhaul, so I’ve been interested in this kind of insight.

I’ve discovered the hard way that grey isn’t always, ahem, great. Indeed, the major down side of lashings of pale grey is that finger prints tend to stick, and when you have three kids that’s a lot of smears to stare at.

All the way up the stairs and along the hall, the colour that was meant to be light and bright has become a rather darker, murkier shade than we’d signed up for. It’s got to go.

I’m going to trust the experts on this one and embrace the blue, I just need to choose between the many similar-looking shades.

And given how long these major decisions tend to take at our house, by the time I’ve made my mind up magnolia will probably be back in vogue.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden thrust themselves into promotion race with hugely significant win over Hertford

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Thoroughly entertaining clash unable to separate Tabard and Royston

George Hurford scored twice for Tabard against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Sustainability Festival lines up 130 events for 2019 schedule

The Hertfordshire County Show. May 27, 2018. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

Children in Hertfordshire’s care system have had up to 10 placements in 12 months

Some children in the care system in Hertfordshire have had 10 placements in 12 months. Picture: Pexels.

Vandals damage bench in St Albans: “It is important for the community”

The vandalised bench in Batchwood. Picture: Miles Soppet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists