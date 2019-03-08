Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans co-working space nominated for design award

PUBLISHED: 07:37 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 13 September 2019

Award nominated: BubbleHUB co-working space on Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Mark Sims Photography; http://marksims.co.uk

Award nominated: BubbleHUB co-working space on Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Mark Sims Photography; http://marksims.co.uk

Archant

A co-working space in St Albans has been nominated for a prestigious design industry award.

BubbleHUB on Stonecross is in the running for the Interior Design - Corporate & Commercial prize at the 2019 London Design Awards.

The award celebrates innovative interiors in the commercial sector and the winner will be announced on October 10.

Co-founders Benn Latham and Harry Dougall bought The Old Pumphouse in 2018 and, following a six-month period of extensive renovation led by interior architecture and design firm, align, BubbleHUB was born.

You may also want to watch:

Benn said their intention was to create a "beautiful, unique, eclectic" space that offered a relaxed, collaborative environment.

The building has been fitted to a high-specification, sensitive to the building's history with sustainable credentials, he added.

Features include two private phone booths, a bar area, coffee machines, kitchen, a bookable meeting room, 17 permanent workstations and 20 hot desks across two floors, as well as "the best Wi-Fi in the area".

Benn said: "We love the finished building. It is beautiful - every area has distinctive interesting features arising from both the building fabric and the design.

"We are overjoyed that for many of our earlier members who took a 'leap of faith', it has surpassed expectations!"

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Bowls round-up: District success for Harpenden, Townsend and Batchwood

Lesley Tutt of Harpenden Bowling Club won the St Albans & District Officers Singles.

St Albans co-working space nominated for design award

Award nominated: BubbleHUB co-working space on Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Mark Sims Photography; http://marksims.co.uk

Dutch lecturer’s search for truth about World War Two plane leads him 400 miles across world to Radlett

Left to right: Gert Talens, Adrian Kitchen, and Simon Kitchen in Radlett. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

Scrumped! Highfield Park orchard has its crop stolen just before Apple Day

Richard Bull, park manager of Highfield Park is frustrated by the theft of the apples at the orchard. Photo: Highfield Park Trust.

Meet the winners of the 2019 Herts Ad Community Awards

Herts Advertiser Community Awards 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists