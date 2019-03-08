St Albans co-working space nominated for design award
PUBLISHED: 07:37 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 13 September 2019
Archant
A co-working space in St Albans has been nominated for a prestigious design industry award.
BubbleHUB on Stonecross is in the running for the Interior Design - Corporate & Commercial prize at the 2019 London Design Awards.
The award celebrates innovative interiors in the commercial sector and the winner will be announced on October 10.
Co-founders Benn Latham and Harry Dougall bought The Old Pumphouse in 2018 and, following a six-month period of extensive renovation led by interior architecture and design firm, align, BubbleHUB was born.
You may also want to watch:
Benn said their intention was to create a "beautiful, unique, eclectic" space that offered a relaxed, collaborative environment.
The building has been fitted to a high-specification, sensitive to the building's history with sustainable credentials, he added.
Features include two private phone booths, a bar area, coffee machines, kitchen, a bookable meeting room, 17 permanent workstations and 20 hot desks across two floors, as well as "the best Wi-Fi in the area".
Benn said: "We love the finished building. It is beautiful - every area has distinctive interesting features arising from both the building fabric and the design.
"We are overjoyed that for many of our earlier members who took a 'leap of faith', it has surpassed expectations!"