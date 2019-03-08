St Albans co-working space nominated for design award

A co-working space in St Albans has been nominated for a prestigious design industry award.

BubbleHUB on Stonecross is in the running for the Interior Design - Corporate & Commercial prize at the 2019 London Design Awards.

The award celebrates innovative interiors in the commercial sector and the winner will be announced on October 10.

Co-founders Benn Latham and Harry Dougall bought The Old Pumphouse in 2018 and, following a six-month period of extensive renovation led by interior architecture and design firm, align, BubbleHUB was born.

Benn said their intention was to create a "beautiful, unique, eclectic" space that offered a relaxed, collaborative environment.

The building has been fitted to a high-specification, sensitive to the building's history with sustainable credentials, he added.

Features include two private phone booths, a bar area, coffee machines, kitchen, a bookable meeting room, 17 permanent workstations and 20 hot desks across two floors, as well as "the best Wi-Fi in the area".

Benn said: "We love the finished building. It is beautiful - every area has distinctive interesting features arising from both the building fabric and the design.

"We are overjoyed that for many of our earlier members who took a 'leap of faith', it has surpassed expectations!"