Herts Advertiser Property

Area Guide: Welwyn Garden City explored

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 September 2019

Chloe Vialou-Clark

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

England's second garden city, Welwyn Garden City has a lot to offer locals. Chloe Vialou-Clark found out more about this bustling place.

Handside Lane, Welwyn Garden CityHandside Lane, Welwyn Garden City

The green and leafy Welwyn Garden City is the perfect mix of urban and country. The houses have spacious gardens and are less than seven miles away from St Albans, Hatfield, and Harpenden.

History and culture

Welwyn Garden City was founded in 1920 by Sir Ebenezer Howard, the father of the garden city movement. It was only the second garden city in England. The town was designed specifically by Ebenezer to benefit from both a thriving industrial community but also the peaceful surrounding countryside.

The feeling of open fields and woods has been preserved in the town. The pavements and roads are wide and the central street, Parkway, is almost a mile long. It is marked by a tree-lined boulevard and the large Coronation Fountain in the centre.

The Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny LooThe Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

The water of the fountain is often entertainingly coloured to support particular causes, such blue for the NHS's 70th birthday and pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Shopping

There is plenty of neighbourhood shopping in and around Welwyn Garden City's town centre.

Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny LooHowardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

The main shopping centre, The Howard Centre, is central to the community and is decked out with a large variety of shops, including the likes of H&M, Fat Face and Next. There are also banks, travel agents and plenty of coffee shops for daily errands.

There are many accessible supermarkets around the main high street that have large car parks, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and ALDI. Welwyn Garden City also boasts a large John Lewis department store, complete with café.

Schools

Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny LooHowardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

There are a number of primary and nursery schools in Welwyn Garden that have been reported as 'good' in their latest Ofsted reports, including Commonswood, Swallow Dell and Peartree. Templewood Primary School was also named 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Monk's Walk School ('good') is a notable secondary school in the area.

The independent co-educational Sherrardswood School, admitting students from Reception to Sixth Form, is located just over two miles away near Welwyn North train station.

You may also want to watch:

Restaurants

Welwyn Garden City also boasts a lively restaurant scene, with chains including Pizza Express, Bill's, Prezzo and Zizzi all within walking distance of each other.

Popular independents in the town centre include Turkish/Mediterranean favourite Misya Meze & Grill and Red Indian Restaurant, while The Waggoners is a highly regarded pub in the nearby hamlet of Ayot Green.

Howardsgate is Welwyn Garden City's central hub. Picture: Danny LooHowardsgate is Welwyn Garden City's central hub. Picture: Danny Loo

Entertainment

Welwyn Garden City provides a number of fun activities for adults and families alike. For a refreshing stroll, Stanborough Park is a beautiful area for a day out. It has two large lakes with planned nature walks and trails in the surrounding woodlands. There is also a water sports activity centre with rowing and pedal boats for a fun day on the water.

Another perk of the town is the local Roller City roller skating rink at The Campus. Perfect for families or large groups, kids will love zooming around the arena and the café is great to recharge everyone's batteries.

The cinema, found within the same building, shows a selection of the latest releases every day.

The Coronation Fountain, Parkway. Picture: Andrew BrookesThe Coronation Fountain, Parkway. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Sports

The Gosling Sports Park provides a wide range of sports facilities. It is very popular for its dry ski slope, driving range and tennis courts, but also has a large gym and athletics track used for local events.

Welwyn Garden City's football team was established in 1921 and is one of the area's biggest clubs. The town's golf club offers beautifully-kept greens and fairways on its 18-hole course and its welcoming clubhouse has fantastic facilities.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Transport

Welwyn Garden City is a popular area for commuters and city-goers, due to its excellent transport links.

There are over 80 regular buses travelling to towns around the county including St Albans, Hatfield, Hemel Hempstead and many more.

The train station, located behind The Howard Centre, provides direct services into King's Cross (in less than half an hour) and Moorgate, as well as destinations further north, such as Cambridge.

The town is also close to many motorways including the A1 (M), M25 and M1.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saracens have to keep ‘doing what we do so well’ says Harpenden star Sarah McKenna

Sarah McKenna in action for Saracens in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. Picture: DANNY LOO

Flamstead man interviews Simon Thomas about love and loss

Vikki and Ian at Flamstead book festival a few years ago. Picture: Alex Ridley

Children protest in St Albans for climate change

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Thirty metres of hedgerow catch fire in London Colney

Thirty metres of hedgerow went up in flames on Pegrum Drive in London Colney. Picture: Google Maps

Oaklands College in St Albans grows giant pumpkins to help the homeless

Giant pumpkins are being grown at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists