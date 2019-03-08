Area Guide: The sleepy hamlet of Sleapshyde

Welcome to Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A tiny hamlet with a popular pub and great road links, there's lots to like about Sleapshyde. We found out more about this pretty place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cherry Tree Cottages, Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO Cherry Tree Cottages, Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sleapshyde is a residential area immediately north of the A414, between St Albans and Hatfield.

There is a conservation area on the eastern part of this rural, characterful hamlet, while to the west there is more modern housing around Sleapcross Gardens, Sleapshyde Lane and Smallford Lane.

There was once a Methodist church, but this was converted to a private house many years ago.

Residents are well served by amenities offerd by St Albans and Hatfield however, as well as Colney Heath and Smallford.

Sleapshyde offers a mix of housing. Picture: DANNY LOO Sleapshyde offers a mix of housing. Picture: DANNY LOO

At present there is just one home available for sale in Sleapshyde. The four-bed detached property on Sleapcross Gardens has an asking price of £799,950.

Transport links

While Sleapshyde has a sense of remoteness about it, it is actually very well connected. The A414 runs parallel to Sleapcross Gardens and the A1(M) is a couple of minutes away by car, while the M25 is a couple of miles to the south.

The hamlet's characterful sign. Picture: DANNY LOO The hamlet's characterful sign. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

Food and drink

Sleapshyde's main attraction is its pub, The Plough. Once a traditional rural boozer offering real ale, big screen sport and hearty pies, it's now a foodie favourite under the ownership of Dylans, St Albans. The team took over last year, and the pub now offers an ever-changing seasonal menu, including the likes of pan fried fillet of cod with crushed butter beans and fennel salami.

The former chapel on Sleapshyde Lane is now a private house. Picture: DANNY LOO The former chapel on Sleapshyde Lane is now a private house. Picture: DANNY LOO

The pub dates back to 1690 and its proximity to the Alban Way has long made it a popular stop off point for walkers and cyclists making the trip from St Albans or Hatfield.

Schools

Primary schools serving the Sleapshyde area include Colney Heath School and London Colney Primary & Nursery School.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Samuel Ryder Academy is an all-through school on Drakes Drive, while other secondary options include Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in Colney Health Lane. All were rated 'good' by Ofsted at their last inspections.

Leisure and sport

Willows Farm is on the doorstep of Sleapshyde and features a children's visiting farm with indoor petting centre, attractions such as a bouncy castle, small rides for young ones and a soft play centre with café.

Nearby sports facilities, including a pool and gym, are available at Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield.

Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney has group exercise sessions, a sports hall, football facilities and a soft play centre for younger children. It has a dedicated baby and toddler area and a café.