Area Guide: The popular Bedfordshire village of Slip End

Slip End has a population of almost 2,000. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Slip End is a village and parish just over the border in Bedfordshire, between Harpenden and Luton.

Slip End village hall is a popular children's party venue. Picture: Danny Loo Slip End village hall is a popular children's party venue. Picture: Danny Loo

The parish includes the hamlets of Lower Woodside, Woodside and Pepperstock, and has a population of almost 2,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price for property in Slip End is £364,167 - more expensive than Luton (£263,227) but cheaper than Caddington (£399,049).

Homes currently on the market in the village include a four-bed detached house on Prebendal Drive for £525,000 and a three-bed terraced property on Summer Street for £325,000.

Slip End parish includes the hamlets of Lower Woodside, Woodside and Pepperstock. Picture: Danny Loo Slip End parish includes the hamlets of Lower Woodside, Woodside and Pepperstock. Picture: Danny Loo

History

The village's name is an historic reference to the building works in the area.

Slip is an old word for clay and End is used commonly in Bedfordshire in place names, especially for small settlements outside bigger villages.

An area of 'newer' brickwork suggests it might have been named in the 19th century, as it was developed more recently than older Woodside and Pepperstock, which are either side of Slip End.

Some of the housing available in the village. Picture: Danny Loo Some of the housing available in the village. Picture: Danny Loo

Markyate, just up the road, has a 'Slype End', which may or may not be connected.

The village church, St Andrews, is relatively new, having been built in 1889.

Schools

Slip End is home to two pubs. Picture: Danny Loo Slip End is home to two pubs. Picture: Danny Loo

There was originally a boarding school in the village, providing education to all, at the Pepperstock end of Front Street and Summer Street - now flats and houses named Old School Walk. It was established in 1870 after the Education Act. It moved a hundred years after it was established to its current site on Ross Way, which was formerly clay pits for local brick production.

Slip End Village School currently has around 170 pupils on roll; it was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2010. The report said that "pupils of all abilities achieve extremely well" and make "excellent gains in their personal development".

Transport

The M1 runs adjacent to the village, while Luton and Luton Airport Parkway train stations are under four miles away, as is the airport itself.

Amenities

The village hall, built around 1901, is a popular children's party venue. It has parking for up to 40 cars and an entertainment licence for 100 guests (dancing) or 200 (meeting).

The friendly Slip End Superstore is a licensed grocery shop on Markyate Road. It stocks a fine selection of wine, among other goods, and is open from 7am until 9pm daily.

Woodside Animal Farm on Woodside Road is popular attraction for families of young children. Kids can cuddle anything from bunnies to boa constrictors, tour the farm on a tractor and enjoy fairground rides, crazy golf and indoor soft play. There's also a café on site.

The Harpers food hall and tearooms in nearby Pepperstock is a short walk from Slip End. It stocks a range of food, including meat, fish, jams and chutneys, plus tasty home prepared meals. The licensed coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating, so you can take your ploughman's lunch or award-winning sausage roll outdoors if the weather's obliging.

Stockwood Park is located just outside the village, across the M1. It is home to the Stockwood Discovery Centre, a free attraction with gardens, café, playground and ever-changing exhibitions. The venue is also available for hire.

Food and drink

There are two pubs in Slip End. The Rising Sun on Front Street recently came under the ownership of Wheathampstead-based brewery, Farr Brew. Not surprisingly, real ale features highly here as well as locally sourced gins, Doggie Beer and a wide food menu featuring meaty offerings as well as gluten free and vegan options.

The smart and modern Frog & Rhubarb on Church Road offers an inviting, family friendly dining experience, with a menu including slow roasted belly pork.

Sport and leisure

The Peter Edwards Recreation Hall and playing fields at the Luton end of the village, next to the church, has facilities, such as tennis courts and a football pitch.

There is a lively gardening club, which meets regularly, a Good Neighbour Scheme, and Slip End Photography Club always welcomes new members.