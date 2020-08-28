Area Guide: The well-connected Hertfordshire village of Bedmond

Bedmond - home to the Church of the Ascension, or 'tin church' - is conveniently located for both Hemel and Watford.

Bedmond is ideally placed for access to St Albans, Hemel and Watford, while also enjoying the benefits of a rural setting. We found out more about life in this small Hertfordshire village.

One of Bedmond's period homes.

Bedmond was once a farming area and a large portion of the district is still made up of farm land and agricultural service.

It is popular with outdoor pursuits enthusiasts, and its many paths for cycling, running, or a casual stroll around the countryside make it easy to enjoy its great outdoors.

Its amenities include a post office, a convenience store and a garage.

The 17th century White Hart pub on Sergehill Lane closed in 2009 and is now a private house.

Transport links

Bedmond has efficient local and regional transportation networks; the M25 and M1 are both just minutes away by car. Nearby Kings Langley offers rail links into London Euston in half an hour.

History

High Street, Bedmond.

In 1880, the village’s famous ‘tin church’, also known as the ‘Church of the Ascension’ was opened. The church was bought for £80 by Mrs Solly, wife of the former Squire of Bedmond.

Closer to Abbots Langley was the Ovaltine dairy farm, based on the model dairy farm that was owned by Marie Antoinette. The M25 has long since replaced the land that was used to graze Jersey cows, and the building has become a private property aptly named Antoinette Court, located on Dairy Way.

A final historical factoid relates to Pope Adrian the IV, born Nicholas Breakspear around 1100 at Abbots Langley. The son of a poor priest, Breakspear strived to be admitted to the Abbey, but was apparently refused due to his lack of education.

Afterwards, Breakspear set off on a voyage to France, becoming a monk in St Rufus. He was Pope Adrian IV from 1154 until his death in 1159 aged 59.

Searches Lane runs alongside the M1 and M25.

His death is considered something of a myth; the story is that he died – aged 59, in 1159 – choking on a fly whilst drinking wine.

A plaque to commemorate him has been placed where his former home was built.

Pubs, past and present

Some more of Bedmond's character properties.

The Bell, previously known as The Blue Bell is believed to have been around since 1618. Located on High Street, a TV in the bar area is the extent of the entertainment on offer.

The White Hart Inn – the village’s other pub – sadly closed in 2009 and has since been converted into a private house.

The Travellers’ Rest pub was located in Porridge Pot Hill (now called Church Hill) and Dick Turpin is said to have visited.

There are two possible explanations for the hill’s original name; one is that porridge was the meal of choice for many of the travellers passing through. Another is that it was named after the legend of a witch who lived at the bottom of the hill. A peculiar mist was said to rise in the early mornings from the steam of her hot bowl of breakfast porridge.

Schools

The village has a one-form entry primary school, Bedmond Academy, which also has a morning nursery class.

Formerly known as Bedmond Village Primary and Nursery School, it was placed in special measures in 2016 following an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. It opened in September 2017 with its new name.

The closest secondary school to the village is the partially selective and extremely popular Parmiter’s School in Garston (‘outstanding’). Other nearby options include Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead (‘good’) and Francis Combe Academy in Garston (‘requires improvement’).

Property

According to Rightmove, properties in Bedmond sold for an average of £476,750 over the last year.

There are currently half a dozen homes on the market in the village, ranging from a five-bed semi-detached bungalow on Bell Lane (£900,000) to a three-bed terraced house on Toms Lane (£355,000).