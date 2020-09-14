Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

Located between Hemel Hempstead and Watford is the Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley, best known to many for its proximity to the Harry Potter studio tour. We found out more about it...

Abbots Langley's busy high street. Picture: Kevin Lines Abbots Langley's busy high street. Picture: Kevin Lines

Abbots Langley is an old settlement with a rich history, dating back to 1045.

It was mentioned in the Domesday Book under the name ‘Langelai.’ At the time it was inhabited by 19 families and valued at £10!

Leisure

St Lawrence the Martyr church, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines St Lawrence the Martyr church, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines

For keen Harry Potter fans, just a five minute-drive away from the village is the Leavesden studio tour - one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country. It includes a behind-the scenes tour of all the film-sets and props used in the making of the movies.

Leavesden Country Park offers more than 27 hectares of green space, including a football pitch, tennis courts, play area and outdoor gym.

Abbots Langley has a historic bowls club, founded in 1935, which at full strength has about 50 members.

Leavesden Park, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines Leavesden Park, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines

Transport

Kings Langley station is on the edge of the village, offering regular services into London that take about half an hour.

The village also has excellent motorway links. The M25 passes directly through the parish, and the M1 is very close, just to the east side.

The Grand Union Canal runs through the village, offering great water connections to major UK cities, such as Leicester, Birmingham, and Nottingham.

St Saviour's church, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines St Saviour's church, Abbots Langley. Picture: Kevin Lines

Property

According to Rightmove, Abbots Langley had an overall average sold price of £428,030 over the last year.

Homes currently on the market in the village include a 1920s five-bed detached house on Abbots Road for £1,275,000 and a three-bed semi on Pryor Close for £475,000.

Eating and drinking

The high street is lined with a diverse selection of food outlets, including four highly regarded Indian restaurants - the Noor Mahal, the Abbots Tandoori, the Forest of India, and the Village Tandoori.

There is also the popular Pin Wei Chinese restaurant, plus Aroma Kitchen, famous for its all you can eat Sunday buffet.

The Royal Oak is a family-friendly pub with play equipment and a wide range of food.

The Compasses is a traditional, family-owned pub with a large beer garden and a special claim to fame: it’s the closest pub/restaurant to the Harry Potter studio tour.

Finally, The Unicorn, which is located next to Kings Langley train station, offers live music and plenty of food options.

Famous faces

Nicholas Breakspear, who would later become Pope Adrian IV - the only Englishman to ever be Pope - was born in neighbouring Bedmond in 1100. The site where his home stood, on Breakspear Farm, is marked by a plaque. The village contains several roads named after its most famous inhabitant, as well as Breakspeare School.

Entertainer Bradley Walsh grew up in Abbots Langley and attended what is now Francis Combe Academy.

Schools

There is a choice of popular primary schools in the village, including Abbots Langley School and Tanners Wood Junior Mixed and Infant School (both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted).

Nearby secondary options include Parmiter’s School (‘outstanding’), Kings Langley School (‘good’) and Francis Combe Academy (‘requires improvement’).

Breakspeare School (‘outstanding’) is an excellent option for children aged three to 19 with severe learning difficulties, and offers a highly individualised curriculum for all its students.