Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Smallford

Ellenbrook Fields, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Conveniently located between St Albans and Hatfield is the aptly-named Smallford, with its population of under 400. We found out more about it.

Smallford Station Smallford Station

One thing Smallford isn’t short on is green space, with the Alban Way being one of its most well-used atractions. The hamlet originally had a railway station on the former St Albans branch line, which opened in 1866. The railway line closed to passengers in 1951 and was permanently closed in 1969.

The Alban Way has a number of different walking and cycling paths and is popular among dog walkers. The remains of most of the station platforms exist along the route, with some having recently been refurbished.

Ellenbrook Fields - part of what was once Hatfield Aerodrome - offers a vast space to explore. Walkers and cyclists can learn about the history of the site along the way, thanks to useful signage.

Oaklands Lane. Picture: Krishan Bhungar. Oaklands Lane. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Sports and leisure

The recreational ground situated on Oaklands Lane is home to St Albans Rugby Club and Harvesters Football Club. The rugby club was formed in 1970 and was the first open rugby club in St Albans.

Harvesters train youth teams from reception age upwards, inclusive teams and a walking football team.

Oaklands College, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Oaklands College, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Amenities

The Smallford Farm Shop is a major draw for foodies thanks to its wide range of fresh produce, much of which is sourced locally. The on site café offers a range of hot and cold light bites, from smoothies to cupcakes, to eat in or takeaway.

Notcutts garden centre is another well-used local attraction, which also has its own café.

Ellenbrook Fields Ellenbrook Fields

Smallford’s only pub is The Three Horse Shoes, which offers a well-stocked bar and extensive menu of hearty pub classics and lighter bites, which can be enjoyed in the beer garden out back.

Property

Most of Smallford’s housing is arranged along Station Road, which runs alongside Smallford Farm Shop. There are around 130 houses in the hamlet.

The most notable home currently on the market is The Old Forge, a Grade II listed four-bed detached property dating from around 1540. Situated on Wilkins Green, the unique home has an asking price of £1,250,000.

A more modest alternative is a three-bed semi on Wilsons Green Terrace, which has an asking price of £475,000.

Education

Colney Heath JMI, situated in the nearby village of Colney Heath, is the nearest primary school and nursery to Smallford. Its latest Ofsted report commended the school with a ‘good’ rating.

While Beaumont is the closest non-denominational secondary school, its catchment is so tight that students from Smallford are unlikely to secure a place there. Nearby alternatives include Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans (‘good’) and Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School (‘outstanding’).

Oaklands College (‘good’) offers A Level, vocational studies and higher education courses.

St Albans Nursery and Montessori Pre-school (‘outstanding’) on Hatfield Road provides childcare for children aged three months to five years.