Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Sleapshyde

The former chapel in Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A peaceful hamlet with the amenities of St Albans to the west and Hatfield to the east, Sleapshyde offers the best of both worlds. We found out more about it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welcome to Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO Welcome to Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sleapshyde is a residential area immediately north of the A414, between St Albans and Hatfield.

There is a conservation area on the eastern part of this rural, characterful hamlet, while to the west there is more modern housing around Sleapcross Gardens, Sleapshyde Lane and Smallford Lane.

There was once a Methodist church, but this was converted to a private house many years ago.

Residents are well served by amenities offerd by St Albans and Hatfield however, as well as Colney Heath and Smallford.

At present there is just one home available for sale in Sleapshyde. Set within Sleapshyde Farm, the Grade II listed barn has planning permission granted for conversion into a five-bed bedroom family home. It has a guide price of £500,000.

Cherry Tree Cottages, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO Cherry Tree Cottages, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pub

Sleapshyde’s main draw is its pub, The Plough. Once a traditional rural boozer offering real ale and big screen sport, it’s now a foodie favourite under the ownership of Dylans, St Albans. Its currently offering a traditional pie and mash menu courtesy of Isabella’s, based on Mrs Beeton’s recipes. The hearty grub is served alongside cocktails and a jazz soundtrack played on vinyl.

Many visitors cycle to the pub via the Alban Way, and during the summer months especially the beer garden is a popular place to unwind.

The pub dates back to 1690 and its proximity to the Alban Way has long made it a popular stop off point for walkers and cyclists making the trip from St Albans or Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

The pub’s kitchen and shed storage area was devastated by fire last summer, but thankfully the main building escaped the blaze.

Sleapshyde's characterful sign. Picture: DANNY LOO Sleapshyde's characterful sign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Transport links

While Sleapshyde has a sense of remoteness about it, it is actually very well connected. The A414 runs parallel to Sleapcross Gardens and the A1(M) is a couple of minutes away by car, while the M25 is a couple of miles to the south.

Schools

Primary schools serving the Sleapshyde area include Colney Heath School and London Colney Primary & Nursery School.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Samuel Ryder Academy is an all-through school on Drakes Drive, while other secondary options include Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in Colney Health Lane. All were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at their last inspections.

Leisure and sport

Willows Farm is on the doorstep of Sleapshyde and features a children’s visiting farm with indoor petting centre, attractions such as a bouncy castle, small rides for young ones and a soft play centre with café.

Nearby sports facilities, including a pool and gym, are available at Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield.

Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney has group exercise sessions, a sports hall, football facilities and a soft play centre for younger children. It has a dedicated baby and toddler area and a café.