Caddington

All Saints Church, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Caddington is a large village situated between Dunstable and Luton, immediately north of Markyate.

Some of Caddington's period homes. Picture: Danny Loo Some of Caddington's period homes. Picture: Danny Loo

It has a busy parade of shops, including a post office, sandwich shop, estate agents, hairdressers and supermarket, plus two pubs, several churches and a public hall.

There is a strong sense of community within the village, with many regular events designed to bring people together.

The main event is the annual village show, which has at points included everything from a climbing wall, craft fair and dog show to morris dancing and a travelling zoo. Profits from the event are ploughed back in to subsequent village shows.

Other events include monthly WI meetings, a weekly men's group and bi-weekly chair-based exercise sessions.

Something for everyone: All Saints Church and The Chequers pub. Picture: Danny Loo Something for everyone: All Saints Church and The Chequers pub. Picture: Danny Loo

There is also a running group, a gardening club and a book, video and jigsaw exchange.

Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Zoo are very close by, as is the excellent Stockwood Discovery Centre.

Caddington has a number of pretty historic churches, notably the Anglican All Saints Church in the middle of the village, St Thomas Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Manor Road and Caddington Baptist Church on Luton Road.

The Cricketers, Manor Road, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo The Cricketers, Manor Road, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo

Property

According to Rightmove, the average price for a property in Caddington stands at £400,223.

Homes currently on the market in Caddington include the four-bed Manor Farm on Luton Road, which has an asking price of £650,000, and a three-bed terraced house on Collings Well Close (£259,950).

Caddington has a pizzeria and a convenience store on Manor Road. Picture: Danny Loo Caddington has a pizzeria and a convenience store on Manor Road. Picture: Danny Loo

History

Caddington has its very own brick, the Caddington Blue (an engineering brick) - although some are a bit sketchy as to the credibility of this.

Caddington was once the centre of a thriving brick industry and the Luton Grey, which was found commonly in Caddington, was referred to in a special book about the history of bricks, produced in the '70s by Bedfordshire County Council in conjunction with the Royal Commission on Historical Monuments.

The Luton Grey was a brick produced from flinty brick earths excavated from around the Kensworth/Caddington/Stopsley area.

Transport

There are many bus services from Caddington, whose nearest train station is Luton. Luton Airport is on your doorstep as are the M1, M25 and A1(M).

Caddington's village green. Picture: Danny Loo Caddington's village green. Picture: Danny Loo

Schools

Primary-aged children are served by Caddington Village School, which was rated 'good' by Oftsed at its last inspection.

Secondary options include the Stockwood Park Academy ('requires improvement') and The Chalk Hills Academy ('good').

Food and drink

Places to eat and drink in Caddington include The Cricketers and The Chequers pubs, which are located on either side of the village green, and the bar at Caddington Sports and Social Club on Manor Road.

There's also a popular Indian restaurant, Spice of Caddington, which draws diners from nearby villages, plus pizza, fish and chips and Chinese takeaways.

Sport and leisure

Caddington has several football teams and a thriving cricket club.

Caddington Sports and Social Club is the base for many local teams, including football, cricket, darts and pool. It offers big screen sports and a range of events including live acts, quiz and race nights and discos.

Caddington Golf Club offers two courses across its huge 27-hole complex in the Chiltern Hills.