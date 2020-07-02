Herts Advertiser Property

Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Markyate

PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 July 2020

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

The North Hertfordshire village of Markyate lies close to the borders of Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and has been part of all three counties at various points in its history as their boundaries have shifted.

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOOHigh Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

About 15 minutes by car from Harpenden, Luton and St Albans, the area has strong transport links; it is close to the M1 and less than four miles from Luton Airport Parkway and Luton train stations.

Property

While there are period homes aplenty in and around the village centre, many more modern properties have been built between the High Street and the Markyate bypass since the 1950s. Since 2014, new shops and houses have also shot up in the area off Hicks Road, which was once occupied by light industry.

There has been a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny LooThere has been a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

Homes currently on the market in Markyate range from a one-bed maisonette on London Road (£189,950) to a five-bed detached property with separate annexe and stable block on Green Lane (£1.5m).

According to Rightmove, the average sale price for property in Markyate over the last year was £368,500, down 3 per cent on the previous year and 11 per cent on the 2017 peak of £412,355.

Amenities

The quaint High Street is full of great little shops, including a pharmacy, a beauty salon, an estate agency, a dry cleaners, a convenience store with post office, a fish and chip and kebab shop and a cluster of curry houses. Then there’s popular village baker, Pruden’s, which was founded in 1928.

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOOHigh Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

Pubs

Markyate was a popular stop-off point in the coaching era, with five public houses serving those passing through. Just two traditional pubs remain: The Plume of Feathers and The Swan.

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOOHigh Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

They were recently joined by The Local, a micropub which opened on High Street in 2016. Serving local ales as well as wines, ciders and soft drinks, it describes itself as “a pub like they used to be”, proudly offering absolutely no keg lager, spirits, large TV screens or electronic games.

Schools

Markyate Village School and Nursery has around 250 pupils on roll, aged between three and 11. The school was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at its last inspection in December 2019.

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOOHigh Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

Beechwood Park, an independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged from three to 13 is located on the outskirts of the village.

Notable residents

Along with Chris White, bassist and songwriter for St Albans band The Zombies, Markyate has had several residents of interest over the years, including ‘Wicked Lady’, Katherine Ferrers.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Lady Katherine was an English aristocrat who, according to legend, terrorised the residents of Hertfordshire as a highwaywoman during the Civil War. In her early teens she was married off to Sir Thomas Fanshawe, who took control of her estate and sold off many of her assets, including her manor at Flamstead and much of its surrounding land. Katherine decided to take her financial future into her own hands, and was highly successful, before she was reportedly killed by a gunshot wound in a botched robbery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Anger after golliwog dolls for sale on St Albans market stall

St Albans Market.

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Anger after golliwog dolls for sale on St Albans market stall

St Albans Market.

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Markyate

High Street, Markyate. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts police officer admits misconduct charge

PC Nicholas Musto pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture: Archant

Plans burn out for incinerator in Harpenden and Luton

The campaign group are pleased that the Harpenden incinerator will not be going ahead. Picture: Supplied

Spot Hope the Hippo in St Albans Rainbow Trails windows and support Home Start Herts

Preet's son Charlie proudly displaying his Hope the Hippo drawing for the St Albans Rainbow Trails competition. Picture: Preet Cox

Stevenage and St Albans cinemas get the popcorn ready while Welwyn Garden City reopens

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC