Area Guide: The ever-popular Highfield area of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:59 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 26 June 2020

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

A mostly residential area with acres of green space, Highfield is a family friendly area about two miles south-east of St Albans city centre. We found out more about it.

One of the information points on the Highfield Park Tree Trail. Picture: Danny LooOne of the information points on the Highfield Park Tree Trail. Picture: Danny Loo

The Highfield area as it is today developed following the closure of two mental health hospitals in the 1990s.

It is now a safe, suburban neighbourhood beloved by local residents for its strong community spirit and village-like feel.

The roads in the new developments were chosen by the local authority, with some being named after former hospital wards or doctors that worked there.

One, Puddingstone Drive, is believed to have been named after the puddingstone that now sits outside West Lodge in Highfield Park. The stone used to be located in the garden of Cell Barnes Hospital.

Highfield Park's old hospital building. Picture: ArchantHighfield Park's old hospital building. Picture: Archant

Highfield Park

This lovely green space is popular with dog walkers and cyclists from all over St Albans. It was created in 1996 after Cell Barnes and Hill End mental hospitals were closed and redeveloped and some of their vast grounds were transformed into what is now the park.

The area has many features, including playing fields, a couple of ponds, a tree trail, two orchards and a maze.

One YMCA  formerly Charters Health Club  is a community gym offering affordable sports and exercise classes. Picture: Krishan BhungarOne YMCA  formerly Charters Health Club  is a community gym offering affordable sports and exercise classes. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

St Albans City Youth FC play here, and joggers are regularly seen circuiting the pitches when they’re not in use for matches.

Highfield Park Trust manage the area, which also includes two allotment sites.

Property

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan BhungarHighfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Homes currently on the market in Highfield include a couple of terraced properties – a two-bed on Housefield Way for £465,000 and a three-bed on Lynch Court for £585,000.

These sorts of homes are usually marketed as being situated in “the popular Highfield Park development”, with much being made of the surrounding green space and quiet suburban feel.

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan BhungarHighfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Travel

A short drive from the A1 (M) and the M25 and under two miles from St Albans City station and its fast services to London St Pancras, Highfield benefits from great transport links.

Events and amenities

The shops on Russet Drive are the go-to for Highfield residents, with a busy Spar shop, a doctors’ surgery, a barbers and a fish and chip shop.

One YMCA – formerly Charters Health Club – is a community gym offering affordable sports and exercise classes with membership starting at £28 per month.

Seasonal events that take place locally include bug and Easter Bunny hunts for kids, the annual Apple Day celebration of the park’s own apples, apple juice and cider, and the outdoor Luna Cinema.

Trestle is a performing arts centre based in a converted chapel on Russet Drive. They have a café on site, and host regular classes such kids’ ballet lessons and bounce fitness for adults.

The Earthworks charity on Hixberry Lane offers training and work experience in conservation and horticulture to local people with learning disabilities. It was established as the hospitals closed, and offers an opportunity for former residents, now rehomed within the community, to find meaningful employment.

Schools

There are many popular schools local to Highfield, including Windermere and Camp primaries (both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted) and Cunningham Hill infant and junior schools (‘outstanding’).

Then there’s Samuel Ryder Academy, an all-through school, which takes children from age four to 19. SRA replaced the failing Francis Bacon School in 2012, and has gone on to achieve a ‘good’ Ofsted ranking. Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School was also rated ‘good’.

There are also two ‘outstanding’ children’s nurseries, Ladybirds, which is located within the park, and Highfield Lane Nursery, on Puddingstone Drive.

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after ‘serious assault’ in St Albans

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty

Green light given to reopen St Albans pubs - but is it viable?

L-R: Mandy McNeil, BID co-chair, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, MP Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson. Picture: Loudbird PR

Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks

A sofa and some other rubbish has been dumped on Campfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Suspected fraudulent grant applications investigated by St Albans Council

St Albans District Council is investigating eight applications for COVID-19 grants which are believed to be fraudulent. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Children’s Hospice Week reveals incredible work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Max (right), who lives with an undiagnosed genetic disorder meaning he needs constant care, has received support from Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home team for two years. Picture: Rennie Grove

Area Guide: The ever-popular Highfield area of St Albans

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Businesses invited to webinar on how to get the most value from your audience

Jamie Brown, who also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions, will also be hosting the webinar.

Arrest made after ‘serious assault’ in St Albans

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty