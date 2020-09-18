Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Codicote

Codicote village centre. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ideally located within five miles of both Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is the pretty village of Codicote. We found out more about it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of Codicote's period homes. Picture: Danny Loo Some of Codicote's period homes. Picture: Danny Loo

A large village with a strong sense of community spirit, Codicote sits on a chalk ridge in a valley in the Chiltern Hills.

The village plays host to two popular annual events, both of which were sadly cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The much-loved Village Day was postponed in July for the first time in its history. Its fun mix of a parade and various competitions – including Bake Off and Best Float – will be back in 2021. The Goatfest live music festival has also been postponed until next summer.

Hitchin is about eight miles north of Codicote. Picture: Danny Loo Hitchin is about eight miles north of Codicote. Picture: Danny Loo

Property

According to Rightmove, the average sale price for property in Codicote over the last year was £481,877, down from the 2016 peak of £521,003.

Homes currently for sale in the village include a £550,000 three-bed terraced house on Bury Lane – part of an 1850s school conversion – and a £1,195,000 five-bed Grade II listed detached house on High Street.

St Giles Church, Bury Lane, Codicote. Picture: Danny Loo St Giles Church, Bury Lane, Codicote. Picture: Danny Loo

Amenities

Codicote’s scenic high street is lined with eateries. The Globe is a traditional boozer offering live music, TV sports channels and a range of food, from Thai to paella, while The Goat Inn is a cosy, welcoming venue with food and live music offerings. There is also the ever popular Codicote Spice Indian restaurant.

To the north-east of the village lies the picturesque St Giles Church with its adorned chapel of the Holy Innocents, dedicated by the Bishop of Rochester between 1108 and 1115.

You may also want to watch:

In the middle of the high street is the Codicote Peace Memorial Hall, an ideal venue at the heart of the village to hire for social functions. The main hall has table seating for 120, a sprung floor, and built-in stage lighting.

Schools

Codicote Church of England Primary School dates back to 1857, but the current school building on Meadow Way was established in 1972, and further expanded in 2001. The school was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Welcome to Codicote. Picture: DANNY LOO Welcome to Codicote. Picture: DANNY LOO

Secondary education is provided by schools in nearby towns, including Monk’s Walk in Welwyn Garden City (‘good’) and Hitchin Girls’ and Boys’ schools (both ‘outstanding’).

Transport

Knebworth train station is just two miles outside the village. Also nearby are Welwyn North and Welwyn Garden City railway stations, which have great links to the major towns and cities in the area.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Codicote is also well connected to major roads, eight miles from the M1 and less than three miles from the A1(M).

Sport

Codicote is known for its excellent sports facilities. The John Clements Sports and Community Centre was opened in 2015 following an epic fundraising effort which saw £550,000 raised.

It was named in honour of local Codicote man John Clements, a teacher at Sherrardswood School in Welwyn Garden City, who lost his life rescuing 35 children from a burning hotel during a ski trip to Italy in 1976. He was posthumously awarded the George Cross.

Football, tennis, cricket, mini rugby and indoor bowls events are played at the site, and the centre also hosts social events, including weddings, birthday parties, live music, pilates sessions and bingo.