Comment: Thanks, Gino - we're happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View Archant

What's not to love about a taking a good look at a local celeb address?

From thespians like Simon Pegg and Kellie Bright to TV presenter Emma Willis and reality stars Luisa Zissman and Sam Faiers, Herts is stacked full of famous folk, and we do all love to see where they live.

Our virtual snoop around ex-Girls Aloud star Cheryl's Radlett pad a couple of years ago was one of our most popular property stories ever.

So we'd like to send out a big grazie to Gino D'Acampo for helping us - ahem - serve up another.

The TV chef lives in a plush Grade II listed Georgian property in Hoddesdon, which has an inconvenient pathway running alongside it, providing access to a doctors surgery.

Gino, who shares the seven-bed home with his wife, Jessie, and their three children, found the path provided an unwelcome opportunity for passersby to knock on his door demanding signed books and photos.

Strangers have also been spotted in the family's garden, and in one alarming incident, a man followed Jessie into the house.

The fed up family opted to erect a gate across the pathway and applied to have the access made private, which alienated some of the surgery's patrons.

They argue that the path provides a necessary access point for patients, particularly those who are disabled and can't reach the surgery's alternative entrance with ease.

Gino said he didn't know what all the fuss was about as he only wanted the path closed at the weekend when the surgery was shut. We're interested to see how this one pans out.

In the meantime we'll be enjoying seeing St Albans in the spotlight, when some of its finest property's are showcased in The Best House in Town, which is being repeated on BBC2.

These guys may not be Gino-level famous, but their lovely homes give his fancy a pad a run for its money.

Tune in on Saturday at 2.30pm to see for yourself.