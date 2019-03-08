Property Spotlight: An Edwardian home in the popular Fleetville area of St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 August 2019
Archant
Brimming with original features, this Edwardian halls adjoining semi-detached house is located on one of Fleetville's most sought after streets.
Originally a four bedroom property and latterly converted to a three-bed to provide a spacious bathroom, this fine home offers tremendous scope to reconfigure back and potentially also carry out a loft conversion (subject to planning permission and building regulations).
To the ground floor there is a lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and WC, while upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
To the rear, the beautiful 82ft west facing garden has a patio area, lawn and freestanding summer house.
There is potential access to the rear garden from St Paul's Place, off Hatfield Road, with the option of off street parking (subject to council consent).
Blandford Road is wonderfully located within a mile of the mainline train station into St Pancras International.
Fleetville is a thriving hub of local shops, restaurants, services, two parks and highly sought after primary and senior schools, making this a great location for families.
Property Facts
Blandford Road, St Albans
Guide price: £998,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk