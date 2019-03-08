Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:12 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 30 September 2019
skm studio
This handsome and substantial six bedroom detached residence is set behind a carriage driveway in a prime central location. a short walk from the city centre and mainline railway station.
The striking Edwardian architecture and modern additions reveal approximately 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation with unusually large rooms, providing a bright interior, perfect for entertaining and everyday family life.
The ground floor opens to a grand central hallway with sweeping staircase, cloakroom, dual aspect living room, dining room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and games room.
There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, including the master bedroom, with an en suite shower room. The family bathroom, a cloakroom and a home office complete the picture on this floor.
The second floor leads to three additional double bedrooms served by a shower room.
Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with side access to a garage, for bike and storage purposes, including a gym area.
To the rear of the property is a large garden with a private patio, substantial lawn area with established shrubs and mature trees.
This already impressive property offers further scope for extension, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.
PROPERTY FACTS
You may also want to watch:
Lemsford Road, St Albans
£2,600,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk