Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's skm studio

This handsome and substantial six bedroom detached residence is set behind a carriage driveway in a prime central location. a short walk from the city centre and mainline railway station.

The ground floor opens to a grand central hallway with sweeping staircase. Picture: Frost's The ground floor opens to a grand central hallway with sweeping staircase. Picture: Frost's

The striking Edwardian architecture and modern additions reveal approximately 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation with unusually large rooms, providing a bright interior, perfect for entertaining and everyday family life.

The ground floor opens to a grand central hallway with sweeping staircase, cloakroom, dual aspect living room, dining room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and games room.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, including the master bedroom, with an en suite shower room. The family bathroom, a cloakroom and a home office complete the picture on this floor.

The second floor leads to three additional double bedrooms served by a shower room.

The dual aspect living room measures 23'1" x 17'10". Picture: Frost's The dual aspect living room measures 23'1" x 17'10". Picture: Frost's

Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with side access to a garage, for bike and storage purposes, including a gym area.

To the rear of the property is a large garden with a private patio, substantial lawn area with established shrubs and mature trees.

This already impressive property offers further scope for extension, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

A utililty room adjoins the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost's A utililty room adjoins the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost's

PROPERTY FACTS

Lemsford Road, St Albans

£2,600,000

There is a large office on the first floor. Picture: Frost's There is a large office on the first floor. Picture: Frost's

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk