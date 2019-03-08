Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A listed early garden city cottage in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 September 2019

Ridge Road, Letchworth. Picture: Putterills

Ridge Road, Letchworth. Picture: Putterills

Archant

This beautiful Grade II listed early garden city cottage was designed by Parker and Unwin architects and has recently benefitted from a programme of renovation to bring it back to its former glory.

The bathroom suite has been refitted to a high standard by the present owners. Picture: PutterillsThe bathroom suite has been refitted to a high standard by the present owners. Picture: Putterills

The present owners have greatly improved the property with a replacement boiler, updated plumbing and rewiring.

Further improvements, which blend seamlessly with the original period features, include a re-fitted bathroom suite, Suffolk latch doors and replacement timber double glazed windows.

The spacious accommodation includes an entrance porch and generous size sitting room with open fireplace leading through to the cottage style kitchen/dining room.

The kitchen was hand built and installed by a local craftsman and the refitted bathroom includes a beautiful roll top bath.

The rear garden measures 71 x 18 and benefits from a westerly aspect. Picture: PutterillsThe rear garden measures 71 x 18 and benefits from a westerly aspect. Picture: Putterills

To the first floor there are three generous bedrooms with features including open fireplaces.

Externally the rear garden measures 71' x 18' and benefits from a westerly aspect therefore enjoying the best of the afternoon and evening sunshine.

The property overlooks a delightful green and is set within a tree-lined crescent of similar era cottages.

The cottage style kitchen/dining room is one of the property's most outstanding spaces. Picture: PutterillsThe cottage style kitchen/dining room is one of the property's most outstanding spaces. Picture: Putterills

Property Facts

Ridge Road, Letchworth

Guide price: £375,000

You may also want to watch:

Putterills, 01462 632 222, www.putterills.co.uk

The property overlooks a spacious green. Picture: PutterillsThe property overlooks a spacious green. Picture: Putterills

The kitchen was hand built and installed by a local craftsman. Picture: PutterillsThe kitchen was hand built and installed by a local craftsman. Picture: Putterills

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden mermaid set to make splash at national contest

Harpenden woman Hana Chelache, aka Mermaid Isla, will compete for Miss Mermaid UK. Picture: Steve Millard

Reanimated dead to walk the streets of St Albans in fundraising ghost walk event

Organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event for St Albans Action For The Homeless. Left to right: Lauren Gow and Catherine Higgs. Picture: Catherine Higgs

St Albans dad speaks to Parliament about parent alienation

A St Albans dad is campaigning against parental alienation.

Property Spotlight: A listed early garden city cottage in Letchworth

Ridge Road, Letchworth. Picture: Putterills

Broken down train blocks Abbey Flyer line

St Albans Abbey Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists