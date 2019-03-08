Property Spotlight: A listed early garden city cottage in Letchworth
This beautiful Grade II listed early garden city cottage was designed by Parker and Unwin architects and has recently benefitted from a programme of renovation to bring it back to its former glory.
The present owners have greatly improved the property with a replacement boiler, updated plumbing and rewiring.
Further improvements, which blend seamlessly with the original period features, include a re-fitted bathroom suite, Suffolk latch doors and replacement timber double glazed windows.
The spacious accommodation includes an entrance porch and generous size sitting room with open fireplace leading through to the cottage style kitchen/dining room.
The kitchen was hand built and installed by a local craftsman and the refitted bathroom includes a beautiful roll top bath.
To the first floor there are three generous bedrooms with features including open fireplaces.
Externally the rear garden measures 71' x 18' and benefits from a westerly aspect therefore enjoying the best of the afternoon and evening sunshine.
The property overlooks a delightful green and is set within a tree-lined crescent of similar era cottages.
Property Facts
Ridge Road, Letchworth
Guide price: £375,000
Putterills, 01462 632 222, www.putterills.co.uk