Latest property in St Albans city centre mews development available for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:06 28 February 2019

Alma Mews is a unique conversion on Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Alma Mews is a unique conversion on Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

The final maisonette in a unique mews-style development in central St Albans has been released for sale.

The property benefits from access to Gabriel Square's private garden. Picture: Collinson HallThe property benefits from access to Gabriel Square's private garden. Picture: Collinson Hall

Accommodation includes an open plan reception room, master bedroom with en suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and an additional bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

The split level property benefits from access to the adjacent Gabriel Square development’s private garden.

25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Located on Alma Road, 25a Alma Mews has a guide price of £550,000.

Chris Johnson, founder of Clarence Property Group, said he was “very excited” to be offering the last apartment for sale.

25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

He added that he felt “encouraged by how quickly the agents agreed a sale on the upper maisonette, within the first two weeks of the New Year launch”.

The final unit in the scheme – a three-bed, two-bath mews house – is expected to be ready for market in May.

25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans: Picture: Collinson Hall25a Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans: Picture: Collinson Hall

For further information, contact selling agents Collinson Hall (01727 843222) or Daniels (01727 836561).

