Latest property in St Albans city centre mews development available for sale
PUBLISHED: 13:06 28 February 2019
Archant
The final maisonette in a unique mews-style development in central St Albans has been released for sale.
Accommodation includes an open plan reception room, master bedroom with en suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and an additional bathroom with separate shower cubicle.
The split level property benefits from access to the adjacent Gabriel Square development’s private garden.
Located on Alma Road, 25a Alma Mews has a guide price of £550,000.
Chris Johnson, founder of Clarence Property Group, said he was “very excited” to be offering the last apartment for sale.
He added that he felt “encouraged by how quickly the agents agreed a sale on the upper maisonette, within the first two weeks of the New Year launch”.
The final unit in the scheme – a three-bed, two-bath mews house – is expected to be ready for market in May.
For further information, contact selling agents Collinson Hall (01727 843222) or Daniels (01727 836561).