All change for St Albans city centre businesses

Romeland Interiors is replacing Hannah Couzens Photography on London Road. Picture: Aitchison Raffety Archant

A St Albans interiors company is relocating to a former photography studio in the city centre.

Romeland Interiors is swapping its existing showroom on George Street for the London Road premises formerly occupied by Hannah Couzens Photography.

The letting of the 644 square foot property at 3B London Road has been concluded by Aitchison Raffety on behalf of a private landlord.

Romeland Interiors is a design-led interiors company which showcases brands including Bulthaup, Gaggenau, Vitra, Carl Hansen and Knoll.

Hannah Couzens Photography is now based at Censeo House, 6 St Peter's Street.