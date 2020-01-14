Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub near Wheathampstead

Old Plough Cottage, Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead. Picture: John Curtis Archant

This charming detached former pub offers versatile accommodation arranged over four floors.

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga and garden access. Picture: John Curtis The country-style kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga and garden access. Picture: John Curtis

With attractive gardens and a garage, the period cottage is located in a delightful wooded setting abutting Mid Herts golf course.

Features include two reception rooms with inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams, and a country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a fitted Aga and garden access.

There is also a useful dry cellar with power and light connected.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a fourth bedroom/storage room which can be accessed via one of the main bedrooms.

One of the property's many bedrooms. Picture: John Curtis One of the property's many bedrooms. Picture: John Curtis

A second floor eaves room/occasional bedroom can be accessed from one of the other bedrooms.

The front garden is mainly laid to hard standing with parking for up to three vehicles, while there is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear plus a feature raised flagstone patio and large lawned area.

There is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear. Picture: John Curtis There is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead

Guide price: £900,000

John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk