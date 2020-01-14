Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub near Wheathampstead
PUBLISHED: 14:04 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 14 January 2020
Archant
This charming detached former pub offers versatile accommodation arranged over four floors.
With attractive gardens and a garage, the period cottage is located in a delightful wooded setting abutting Mid Herts golf course.
Features include two reception rooms with inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams, and a country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a fitted Aga and garden access.
There is also a useful dry cellar with power and light connected.
There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a fourth bedroom/storage room which can be accessed via one of the main bedrooms.
You may also want to watch:
A second floor eaves room/occasional bedroom can be accessed from one of the other bedrooms.
The front garden is mainly laid to hard standing with parking for up to three vehicles, while there is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear plus a feature raised flagstone patio and large lawned area.
Property Facts
Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead
Guide price: £900,000
John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk