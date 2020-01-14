Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub near Wheathampstead

PUBLISHED: 14:04 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 14 January 2020

Old Plough Cottage, Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead. Picture: John Curtis

Old Plough Cottage, Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead. Picture: John Curtis

Archant

This charming detached former pub offers versatile accommodation arranged over four floors.

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga and garden access. Picture: John CurtisThe country-style kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga and garden access. Picture: John Curtis

With attractive gardens and a garage, the period cottage is located in a delightful wooded setting abutting Mid Herts golf course.

Features include two reception rooms with inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams, and a country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a fitted Aga and garden access.

There is also a useful dry cellar with power and light connected.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a fourth bedroom/storage room which can be accessed via one of the main bedrooms.

One of the property's many bedrooms. Picture: John CurtisOne of the property's many bedrooms. Picture: John Curtis

You may also want to watch:

A second floor eaves room/occasional bedroom can be accessed from one of the other bedrooms.

The front garden is mainly laid to hard standing with parking for up to three vehicles, while there is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear plus a feature raised flagstone patio and large lawned area.

There is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear. Picture: John CurtisThere is an attractive cottage-style garden to the side and rear. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead

Guide price: £900,000

John Curtis, 01582 839200, www.johncurtis.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Albans

Firefighters from St Albans attended a four-car crash in Old London Road. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Road closed after St Albans crash

Bluehouse Hill in St Albans was closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Man seriously injured after London Colney stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Cotlandswick, London Colney. Picture: Archant

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Albans

Firefighters from St Albans attended a four-car crash in Old London Road. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Road closed after St Albans crash

Bluehouse Hill in St Albans was closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Man seriously injured after London Colney stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Cotlandswick, London Colney. Picture: Archant

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans’ architectural and archaeological society celebrates 175th anniversary

St Albans and Hertfordshire Architectural and Archaeological Society launched its 175th anniversary. Picture: St Albans and Herts Arc & Arc

It’s OK To Say: Prepare yourself mentally for the year ahead

Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say.

Man seriously injured after London Colney stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Cotlandswick, London Colney. Picture: Archant

New west Herts hospitals campaign group calls for support from St Albans

Aaron Cooper and Rosie Lambert from the West Herts NHS Hospitals Support Group, which is calling on St Albans residents to join the cause. Picture: West Herts NHS Hospitals Support Group

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub near Wheathampstead

Old Plough Cottage, Lower Gustard Wood, Wheathampstead. Picture: John Curtis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists