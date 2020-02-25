Hertfordshire chartered surveyors nominated for property award

A national chartered surveyors and town planners with an office in St Albans has been nominated for a major industry award.

Aitchison Raffety made the shortlist in the Professional Team of the Year category at this year's Property Awards.

Organised by industry magazine Property Week, the awards are in their 25th year. Winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on April 21.

David Goodchild, group managing director at Aitchison Raffety, said: "We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Property Awards once again and would like to thank all our colleagues at Aitchison Raffety for their dedication, commitment and contributions over the last year.

"We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding service to clients and it is wonderful to see our enthusiastic and ambitious teams recognised in this way."