Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire chartered surveyors nominated for property award

PUBLISHED: 13:22 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 25 February 2020

David Goodchild, group managing director at Aitchison Raffety. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

David Goodchild, group managing director at Aitchison Raffety. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Archant

A national chartered surveyors and town planners with an office in St Albans has been nominated for a major industry award.

Aitchison Raffety made the shortlist in the Professional Team of the Year category at this year's Property Awards.

You may also want to watch:

Organised by industry magazine Property Week, the awards are in their 25th year. Winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on April 21.

David Goodchild, group managing director at Aitchison Raffety, said: "We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Property Awards once again and would like to thank all our colleagues at Aitchison Raffety for their dedication, commitment and contributions over the last year.

"We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding service to clients and it is wonderful to see our enthusiastic and ambitious teams recognised in this way."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Petition to reopen Hertfordshire sexual health clinics needs last few signatures today

Emma Curtis is petitioning for the reopening of sexual health clinics closed in Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Pixabay

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

St Albans parents react to sex education leaflet

The campaign group RSE Schoolgate has been leafleting in St Albans about sex education in schools.

Hertfordshire chartered surveyors nominated for property award

David Goodchild, group managing director at Aitchison Raffety. Picture: Aitchison Raffety
Drive 24