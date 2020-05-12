Herts Advertiser Property

Frustration for estate agents as government restrictions remain unchanged

PUBLISHED: 12:45 12 May 2020

Hopes for a loosening of lockdown restrictions for estate agents have been dashed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hopes for a loosening of lockdown restrictions for estate agents have been dashed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A St Albans estate agent has expressed his frustration with the government for failing to ease lockdown restrictions for non-essential retail businesses.

While movers and agents had hoped that Boris Johnson would be keen to get the property market moving again, his government’s much-anticipated document on the loosening of lockdown restrictions published yesterday (Monday) left agents’ positions unchanged.

Paul Barker of Paul Barker Estate Agents said: “Personally, I was hoping for a step forward in kick-starting the property market again.

“I think I speak for most in our industry when I say that the lack of clarity was frustrating to say the least.

“Whilst understanding public safety is of paramount importance, I feel concerned that our industry remains in limbo.”

As agents wait for the go ahead to reopen their offices, many are focusing on virtual viewings and valuations while establishing safety measures for when they’re able to meet clients again face-to-face.

“We take client care and safety very seriously and we will be following government guidelines to the letter,” said Paul.

“The National Association of Estate Agents is keeping us very well informed and they will continue to equip us with the knowledge we need to build confidence.

“We want to give the local area total peace of mind that we will be continuing our innovative and highly energised approaches in getting people moved as safely as we can in these unusual times,” he added.

“We hope to start building new relationships with our local market very soon.”

Most Read

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrate VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

St Albans schools’ coach crash tragedy remembered 25 years on

25th anniversary of Ledignan coach crash. Rod and his wife Margot Perks standing by commemorative plaque with names of the dead.

