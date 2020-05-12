Frustration for estate agents as government restrictions remain unchanged

A St Albans estate agent has expressed his frustration with the government for failing to ease lockdown restrictions for non-essential retail businesses.

While movers and agents had hoped that Boris Johnson would be keen to get the property market moving again, his government’s much-anticipated document on the loosening of lockdown restrictions published yesterday (Monday) left agents’ positions unchanged.

Paul Barker of Paul Barker Estate Agents said: “Personally, I was hoping for a step forward in kick-starting the property market again.

“I think I speak for most in our industry when I say that the lack of clarity was frustrating to say the least.

“Whilst understanding public safety is of paramount importance, I feel concerned that our industry remains in limbo.”

As agents wait for the go ahead to reopen their offices, many are focusing on virtual viewings and valuations while establishing safety measures for when they’re able to meet clients again face-to-face.

“We take client care and safety very seriously and we will be following government guidelines to the letter,” said Paul.

“The National Association of Estate Agents is keeping us very well informed and they will continue to equip us with the knowledge we need to build confidence.

“We want to give the local area total peace of mind that we will be continuing our innovative and highly energised approaches in getting people moved as safely as we can in these unusual times,” he added.

“We hope to start building new relationships with our local market very soon.”