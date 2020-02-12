Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: The calm after the storm... and why renting isn't all bad

PUBLISHED: 12:07 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 12 February 2020

Fences have been falling down all over Herts thanks to Storm Ciara. Picture: Archant

Fences have been falling down all over Herts thanks to Storm Ciara. Picture: Archant

Archant

For anyone who's been living in a hole for the past week, I can confirm it's been a bit windy out.

Storm Ciara hit Herts hard over the weekend, with epic gales causing havoc across the county.

Many homes were left without power, while fallen trees blocked roads and damaged cars.

I don't know about you, but I wasted a good hour of potential sleep on Saturday night wondering if I should get up and load some heavy stuff on the trampoline or stick the bins in the shed. I decided not to bother.

Luckily the trampoline remained in situ and the bins, though a bit scattered, weren't upended.

You may also want to watch:

A couple of fence panels had blown down in our garden, however, while a third is definitely on its last legs.

When this has happened before, some serious Googling always ensued as we tried to establish which boundary was our responsibility.

This generally led us to our property deeds, followed by some awkward convos with the neighbours.

And herein lies the one good thing about renting: it's (sort of) not our problem. We won't be fretting over who needs to cough up for new panels, or finding someone to fit them or fix the current ones as - hurrah - that's our landlord's job.

Of course, the down side of this is that our landlord is unlikely to feel massively motivated to get to the bottom of this particular issue when they probably have their own fallen fences to worry about.

In the meantime, we're having to keep a close eye on the dog to make sure he doesn't become overly familiar with the couple of new gardens that have just opened up to him. He likes to leave his mark, and that's not something any of our neighbours would wish to be on the receiving end of.

Swings and roundabouts. And hopefully some nice new fence panels.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Mixed ability rugby and Saracens Sports Foundations received the thumbs up from Harpenden star Jack Singleton

Harpenden, Saracens and England star Jack Singleton helped out at the increasingly popular Saracens Sports Foundation mixed ability rugby sessions at his home town club. Picture: SARACENS

Love is in the air in St Albans this month

St Albans will have light installations for the month of February. Picture: St Albans

Herts Ad Sunday League: Royston Rangers ease through to Intermediate Cup semi-final

James Todd, now of AFC London Road, is the top scorer in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Hemel Storm hang on for win as Leopards show attacking strengths late on

Leopards' head coach Tom Baker has high hopes for his new-look squad.

It’s OK To Say: Community comes together for St Albans’ second Children’s Mental Health Week

Children's Mental Health Week 2020 with It's OK To Say: Busy Bees.
Drive 24