Property Spotlight: A fine period home in central St Albans
PUBLISHED: 14:36 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 November 2020
Archant
This outstanding four bedroom Victorian property is located on a quiet no-through road in central St Albans.
The property is beautifully presented throughout and features a fabulous rear extension, providing an open plan kitchen/diner/family room with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.
The ground floor accommodation also includes a charming lounge, a family room and a cloakroom.
The first floor comprises of a fine master bedroom with a full wall of fitted wardrobes, a second double bedroom with feature fireplace, a further bedroom and a family bathroom.
The second floor offers a bright dual aspect bedroom with additional eaves storage space.
Externally, the 50ft rear garden offers a glorious south-west facing private outside space, with a composite decked patio area leading to a generous lawn.
Property Facts
Paxton Road, St Albans
Guide price: £880,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk
