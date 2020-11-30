Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A fine period home in central St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:36 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 November 2020

Paxton Road, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Paxton Road, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This outstanding four bedroom Victorian property is located on a quiet no-through road in central St Albans.

There is a charming lounge with feature fireplace and sash bay window. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThere is a charming lounge with feature fireplace and sash bay window. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The property is beautifully presented throughout and features a fabulous rear extension, providing an open plan kitchen/diner/family room with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.

The ground floor accommodation also includes a charming lounge, a family room and a cloakroom.

The first floor comprises of a fine master bedroom with a full wall of fitted wardrobes, a second double bedroom with feature fireplace, a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

The second floor offers a bright dual aspect bedroom with additional eaves storage space.

The kitchen benefits from a range of quality integrated appliances including a double oven, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe kitchen benefits from a range of quality integrated appliances including a double oven, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Externally, the 50ft rear garden offers a glorious south-west facing private outside space, with a composite decked patio area leading to a generous lawn.

Property Facts

The stylish kitchen is finished to a very high standard and includes a superb peninsula with recessed storage. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe stylish kitchen is finished to a very high standard and includes a superb peninsula with recessed storage. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Paxton Road, St Albans

Guide price: £880,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

The family room benefits from a feature fireplace, a part exposed brick wall and natural flow into the bright and spacious kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe family room benefits from a feature fireplace, a part exposed brick wall and natural flow into the bright and spacious kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The 50ft rear garden offers a composite decked patio area leading to a generous lawn. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe 50ft rear garden offers a composite decked patio area leading to a generous lawn. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This first floor bedroom has a feature fireplace. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThis first floor bedroom has a feature fireplace. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The master bedroom has a full wall of fitted wardrobes. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe master bedroom has a full wall of fitted wardrobes. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

