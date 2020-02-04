Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Stevenage
This modern detached home is located on a plot of just over a quarter of an acre in a rarely available cul-de-sac in Bragbury End, on the outskirts of Stevenage.
A light and spacious entrance hall with high vaulted ceilings and stylish mosaic-tiled floor leads to a stunning open plan kitchen, breakfast, dining and family room. Off the kitchen you will also find a large utility room.
Going back to the entrance hall, you step up once again to a separate light and spacious living room, with high ceilings, large windows and a door that opens out to a front aspect balcony.
The living room, which features a period fireplace, is open plan to a further versatile reception room, currently used as a study and music room.
There are four well-proportioned bedrooms, many with fitted storage and all being served by a family bathroom.
Behind a pair of false garage doors is a large inner hallway, with store room and an additional shower room that leads to a luxurious master bedroom suite.
This private retreat includes a re-fitted en suite shower room, dressing room and a spacious bedroom.
To the rear there is a patio area with outside powered kitchen and to the side another large and private garden area where the current owners keep their chickens.
Property Facts
Aspen Close, Bragbury End, Stevenage
Guide price: £850,000
Fine and Country, 01920 443898, www.fineandcountry.com