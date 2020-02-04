Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Stevenage

Aspen Close, Bragbury End, Stevenage. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

This modern detached home is located on a plot of just over a quarter of an acre in a rarely available cul-de-sac in Bragbury End, on the outskirts of Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The light and spacious entrance hall boasts high vaulted ceilings. Picture: Fine & Country The light and spacious entrance hall boasts high vaulted ceilings. Picture: Fine & Country

A light and spacious entrance hall with high vaulted ceilings and stylish mosaic-tiled floor leads to a stunning open plan kitchen, breakfast, dining and family room. Off the kitchen you will also find a large utility room.

Going back to the entrance hall, you step up once again to a separate light and spacious living room, with high ceilings, large windows and a door that opens out to a front aspect balcony.

The living room, which features a period fireplace, is open plan to a further versatile reception room, currently used as a study and music room.

There are four well-proportioned bedrooms, many with fitted storage and all being served by a family bathroom.

The light and spacious living room has high ceilings, large windows and a door that leads out to a front aspect balcony. Picture: Fine & Country The light and spacious living room has high ceilings, large windows and a door that leads out to a front aspect balcony. Picture: Fine & Country

Behind a pair of false garage doors is a large inner hallway, with store room and an additional shower room that leads to a luxurious master bedroom suite.

This private retreat includes a re-fitted en suite shower room, dressing room and a spacious bedroom.

To the rear there is a patio area with outside powered kitchen and to the side another large and private garden area where the current owners keep their chickens.

The property boasts an open plan kitchen, breakfast, dining and family room. Picture: Fine & Country The property boasts an open plan kitchen, breakfast, dining and family room. Picture: Fine & Country

Property Facts

Aspen Close, Bragbury End, Stevenage

Guide price: £850,000

The palatial master bedroom suite. Picture: Fine & Country The palatial master bedroom suite. Picture: Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

Fine and Country, 01920 443898, www.fineandcountry.com

A family sofa area faces a contemporary wood burning stove. Picture: Fine & Country A family sofa area faces a contemporary wood burning stove. Picture: Fine & Country

The bespoke fitted kitchen has a large breakfast island finished with granite work surfaces. Picture: Fine & Country The bespoke fitted kitchen has a large breakfast island finished with granite work surfaces. Picture: Fine & Country