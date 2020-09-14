Property Spotlight: A unique period conversion in Bricket Wood
PUBLISHED: 10:31 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 14 September 2020
Archant
Hanstead House is a collection of 11 elegant two bedroom apartments set within 5.8 acres of private communal gardens.
Ideally located within the lush 55 acres of Hanstead Park, the house was originally built in the 1920s for Sir David Yule, one of the wealthiest men of his time.
Latterly it became a training centre for HSBC, and more recently was purchased by luxury house builder Griggs Homes who have restored the magnificent original house to its former glory.
Each home is finished to a high specification, with individually designed kitchens featuring integrated Miele appliances, bespoke fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms and underfloor heating throughout.
Further benefits include Control4 home automation and private terraces which overlook the mature landscaped parklands, formal gardens and sunken garden.
Hanstead House is reached via a tree-lined avenue within the beautiful Hanstead Park, which has its own lake and parkland. The secure gated entrance leads to the neoclassical house with its imposing entrance hall and grand staircase.
The development launched in August and six of the 11 apartments have so far been reserved.
Property Facts
Hanstead House, Bricket Wood
£695,000 to £1,350,000.
Preston Bennett, 0208 954 8626/Lumleys, 01923 853 366; www.griggshomes.co.uk/hanstead-house
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.