Property Spotlight: A unique period conversion in Bricket Wood

PUBLISHED: 10:31 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 14 September 2020

CGI of Hanstead House, Bricket Wood. Picture: Griggs

CGI of Hanstead House, Bricket Wood. Picture: Griggs

Hanstead House is a collection of 11 elegant two bedroom apartments set within 5.8 acres of private communal gardens.

CGI of Hanstead House, which is set in 5.8 acres of private communal grounds. Picture: Griggs

Ideally located within the lush 55 acres of Hanstead Park, the house was originally built in the 1920s for Sir David Yule, one of the wealthiest men of his time.

Latterly it became a training centre for HSBC, and more recently was purchased by luxury house builder Griggs Homes who have restored the magnificent original house to its former glory.

Each home is finished to a high specification, with individually designed kitchens featuring integrated Miele appliances, bespoke fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms and underfloor heating throughout.

The apartments all have individually designed kitchens with integrated appliances. Picture: Griggs

Further benefits include Control4 home automation and private terraces which overlook the mature landscaped parklands, formal gardens and sunken garden.

Hanstead House is reached via a tree-lined avenue within the beautiful Hanstead Park, which has its own lake and parkland. The secure gated entrance leads to the neoclassical house with its imposing entrance hall and grand staircase.

The development launched in August and six of the 11 apartments have so far been reserved.

Communal CCTV covers all of the properties at Hanstead House. Picture: Griggs

Property Facts

Hanstead House, Bricket Wood

Residents benefit from private car parking and allocated visitors' spaces. Picture: Griggs

£695,000 to £1,350,000.

Preston Bennett, 0208 954 8626/Lumleys, 01923 853 366; www.griggshomes.co.uk/hanstead-house

The apartments have been finished to a high specification throughout. Picture: Griggs

Each apartment has two bathrooms. Picture: Griggs

There are bespoke fitted wardrobes to all bedrooms. Picture: Griggs

The apartments benefit from communal CCTV. Picture: Griggs

The interior design is by award-winning Alexander James Interiors. Picture: Griggs

There is underfloor heating throughout all of the properties. Picture: Griggs

Each apartment has its own alarm system. Picture: Griggs

