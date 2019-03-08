Property Spotlight: A unique mews house close to St Albans City station

CGI of 25c Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Clarence Property Group Archant

This simply stunning garden mews house is situated in a wonderful city centre location within a short walk of the mainline station to London St Pancras.

CGI of the main reception room, which leads out to a private balcony. Picture: Clarence Property Group CGI of the main reception room, which leads out to a private balcony. Picture: Clarence Property Group

Offering fabulous accommodation flooded with natural light throughout, this newly converted freehold house offers luxurious living, to include a fabulous open plan living/kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceiling, three double bedrooms (master with en suite shower room and dressing room) and additional luxury bathroom.

The main reception has a balcony and the master suite has a secluded terrace.

Externally there is a private rear garden, while residents of Alma Mews also have access to the neighbouring Gabriel Square development's beautiful garden square.

This fabulous mews house is within a short walk of both the city centre and the mainline station to London St Pancras and within easy reach of acclaimed restaurants and the Odyssey cinema.

CGI of the open plan open plan living/kitchen/dining room at 25c Alma Mews. Picture: Clarence Property Group CGI of the open plan open plan living/kitchen/dining room at 25c Alma Mews. Picture: Clarence Property Group

Property Facts

Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans

Guide price £750,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561, www.daniels.uk.net

CGI of Alma Mews, which benefits from access to Gabriel Square's private outside space. Picture: Clarence Property Group CGI of Alma Mews, which benefits from access to Gabriel Square's private outside space. Picture: Clarence Property Group