Property Spotlight: A unique maisonette in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 January 2019

This self-contained split-level maisonette forms part of Alma Mews, an exclusive development of just three properties.

Generously spread over three levels, the accommodation comprises: video entryphone and security system, large private entrance hall, spacious half landing, luxury bathroom, large, fully-fitted high-spec kitchen/breakfast room and spacious reception room.

There are also two large double bedrooms on the second floor, the master bedroom having an en suite cloakroom and a balcony with views of the city skyline.

Being adjacent to the Gabriel Square development, residents of Alma Mews also have access to the private garden square.

The apartment is just a short walk from both the city centre and mainline station to London St Pancras and within easy reach of acclaimed restaurants and the Odyssey cinema.

Property Facts

Alma Mews, Alma Road, St Albans

Guide Price: £525,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222; Daniels Estate Agents, 01727 836561

