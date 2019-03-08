Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A unique Grade II listed property set in vast grounds near Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 08:02 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 13 August 2019

Graycroft, Hebing End, Benington. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

Graycroft, Hebing End, Benington. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

Archant

This beautifully located Grade II listed equestrian property is positioned on the edge of the sought after village of Benington,

This double-height ceiling is one of the property's standout features. Picture: Bryan Bishop and PartnersThis double-height ceiling is one of the property's standout features. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

Graycroft consists of a large stable block, storage barns and post and rail paddocks extending to 26.62 acres.

The house benefits from four good sized reception rooms, which include a magnificent drawing room with a double height ceiling, large open fire and doors to the extensive terrace. The cosy kitchen adjoins the well-proportioned sitting room, which includes a log burner.

To one end of the first floor are three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en-suite) and at the other end is a further bedroom and bathroom as well as a reception room. This end of the house could easily be used as an annexe.

The stable yard includes 12 boxes and a tack room; adjacent is a large farm building, workshop and further store room. Beyond the outbuildings are the beautifully maintained post and railed paddocks, interspersed by woodland.

The pretty stable yard includes 12 boxes and a tack room. Picture: Bryan Bishop and PartnersThe pretty stable yard includes 12 boxes and a tack room. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

Benington is set in beautiful unspoilt countryside offering a well-regarded school, a village green and two pubs. Stevenage mainline station is 15 minutes away by car.

Property Facts

Graycroft, Hebing End, Benington

The property is packed with period features. Picture: Bryan Bishop and PartnersThe property is packed with period features. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

Guide price: £1,650,000

Bryan Bishop and Partners, 01438 718877, www.bryanbishop.co.uk

The cosy kitchens adjoins the sitting room. Picture: Bryan Bishop and PartnersThe cosy kitchens adjoins the sitting room. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

One of the main houses's four good sized reception rooms. Picture: Bryan Bishop and PartnersOne of the main houses's four good sized reception rooms. Picture: Bryan Bishop and Partners

