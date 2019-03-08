Property Spotlight: A unique barn and grain store conversion near Hitchin

The Granary, Little Wymondley. Picture: Michael Graham Archant

This four bedroom four bathroom barn and grain store conversion is situated in a private gated development in the village of Little Wymondley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning stove. Picture: Michael Graham The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning stove. Picture: Michael Graham

Originally part of the Wymondley Bury Estate, the property has just under 2,600 sq ft of accommodation, set over two floors.

Converted in 2005 to a high standard throughout, the property has exposed beams and underfloor heating in the kitchen/breakfast room and sitting room.

The kitchen/breakfast room and family room above are in the original grain store. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, with the further two bedrooms on the first floor.

The wraparound garden is enclosed by hedgerow and has a variety of mature flower and shrub beds and borders, along with a raised decked seating area. There is gated access to the rear, together with a single carport and additional parking.

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is situated in the circular former grain store and has a staircase to the dual aspect family room above. Picture: Michael Graham The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is situated in the circular former grain store and has a staircase to the dual aspect family room above. Picture: Michael Graham

The village of Little Wymondley has two public houses, a cricket ground and a primary school.

You may also want to watch:

Further amenities are available in the town of Hitchin, which is approximately two miles away. The town has a range of schools including the boys' and girls' schools, which are both rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

The property is for sale with no upper chain.

There is gated access to the rear, together with a single carport and additional parking. Picture: Michael Graham There is gated access to the rear, together with a single carport and additional parking. Picture: Michael Graham

Property Facts

The Granary, Little Wymondley, Hitchin

Guide price £850,000

Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk