Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with private roof garden

PUBLISHED: 08:13 27 August 2019

Dalton Lodge, Catherine Street, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Dalton Lodge, Catherine Street, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Dalton Lodge is a simply stunning split-level apartment, situated in a wonderful central St Albans location within easy reach of the mainline station to London St Pancras.

A door from the master bedroom leads to the private roof terrace. Picture: Collinson HallA door from the master bedroom leads to the private roof terrace. Picture: Collinson Hall

The property provides superb accommodation, renovated to an exceptionally high standard, benefiting from truly luxurious living throughout.

Features include gated off-street parking, two double bedrooms and a private roof garden ideal for entertaining.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious entrance hallway and a utility room with cloakroom.

Stairs rise to a stunning open plan kitchen/living room on the first floor, plus two double bedrooms and a luxury bathroom with a separate shower cubicle.

The property is located on the corner of Catherine Street and Dalton Street. Picture: Collinson HallThe property is located on the corner of Catherine Street and Dalton Street. Picture: Collinson Hall

A door from the master bedroom leads to a private roof terrace... a real gem of a property!

The open plan living/kitchen/dining area measures 31' x 14'. Picture: Collinson HallThe open plan living/kitchen/dining area measures 31' x 14'. Picture: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Dalton Lodge, Catherine Street, St Albans

Guide price: £580,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

