Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with private roof garden
PUBLISHED: 08:13 27 August 2019
Jeremy Banks Photography
Dalton Lodge is a simply stunning split-level apartment, situated in a wonderful central St Albans location within easy reach of the mainline station to London St Pancras.
The property provides superb accommodation, renovated to an exceptionally high standard, benefiting from truly luxurious living throughout.
Features include gated off-street parking, two double bedrooms and a private roof garden ideal for entertaining.
The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious entrance hallway and a utility room with cloakroom.
Stairs rise to a stunning open plan kitchen/living room on the first floor, plus two double bedrooms and a luxury bathroom with a separate shower cubicle.
A door from the master bedroom leads to a private roof terrace... a real gem of a property!
Property Facts
Dalton Lodge, Catherine Street, St Albans
Guide price: £580,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk