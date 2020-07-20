Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

PUBLISHED: 11:21 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 20 July 2020

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

This chain-free, extended 1930s semi-detached family home is situated in one of the more established areas of St Albans.

There is a beautifully maintained, south facing garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a beautifully maintained, south facing garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Collinson Hall

Set across three floors, the four-bedroom property comprises of a large open plan kitchen with high ceilings and a dining area that offers versatile living space.

The extensive lounge runs the whole length of the house and has unique features such as a wood burning stove, lots of natural light and French doors leading out to a beautifully maintained, south-facing garden. There is also a large shower room on this floor.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom with a feature window. These rooms are all served by a luxurious four-piece bathroom.

A second staircase leads up to the master bedroom, which is served by an en suite shower.

A 30ft x 12ft outbuilding, equipped with power, heating and air conditioning, is currently being used as a fully functioning gym. Picture: Collinson HallA 30ft x 12ft outbuilding, equipped with power, heating and air conditioning, is currently being used as a fully functioning gym. Picture: Collinson Hall

At the front of the property is a newly laid driveway with parking for three cars and a woodstore which also houses the refuse bins.

The extensive low maintenance garden, featuring a lawn area and shrub beds, provides a sun trap patio in its south facing position. Located here is also a fantastic outbuilding, fully equipped with power, heating and air conditioning. It spans 30ft x 12ft and is currently being used as a fully functioning gym.

Additionally, the property benefits from a large workshop rear access via Leaf Way.

There is a large open plan kitchen with high ceilings and dining area. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a large open plan kitchen with high ceilings and dining area. Picture: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans

£799,950

There is a spacious master bedroom with en suite on the second floor. Picture: Collinson HallThere is a spacious master bedroom with en suite on the second floor. Picture: Collinson Hall

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

