Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

This chain-free, extended 1930s semi-detached family home is situated in one of the more established areas of St Albans.

Set across three floors, the four-bedroom property comprises of a large open plan kitchen with high ceilings and a dining area that offers versatile living space.

The extensive lounge runs the whole length of the house and has unique features such as a wood burning stove, lots of natural light and French doors leading out to a beautifully maintained, south-facing garden. There is also a large shower room on this floor.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom with a feature window. These rooms are all served by a luxurious four-piece bathroom.

A second staircase leads up to the master bedroom, which is served by an en suite shower.

At the front of the property is a newly laid driveway with parking for three cars and a woodstore which also houses the refuse bins.

The extensive low maintenance garden, featuring a lawn area and shrub beds, provides a sun trap patio in its south facing position. Located here is also a fantastic outbuilding, fully equipped with power, heating and air conditioning. It spans 30ft x 12ft and is currently being used as a fully functioning gym.

Additionally, the property benefits from a large workshop rear access via Leaf Way.

Property Facts

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans

£799,950

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk