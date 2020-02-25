Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A stylish apartment in central Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 09:01 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 25 February 2020

Gleneagle Manor, Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Ashtons

Gleneagle Manor, Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Ashtons

This stunning two bedroom first floor apartment forms part of a highly sought-after development, conveniently located in the heart of Harpenden.

The apartments were built in 2015. Picture: AshtonsThe apartments were built in 2015. Picture: Ashtons

Built by Jarvis Homes in 2015, the property is a short walk from the town centre, mainline railway station and many excellent schools.

On entering the property, the large hallway leads straight ahead into a charming open plan living and dining room with kitchen area, spanning the length of the property.

The dual aspect master bedroom and second bedroom are on the right, with the modern bathroom on the opposite side of the hall.

The property is well presented and also benefits from double glazing and central heating throughout.

The dual aspect master bedroom measures 15'5The dual aspect master bedroom measures 15'5" x 10'4". Picture: Ashtons

Externally, there is a designated parking space and well maintained communal grounds made up of paths, trees and mature shrubs.

The open plan living room spans the length of the property. Picture: AshtonsThe open plan living room spans the length of the property. Picture: Ashtons

Property Facts

Gleneagle Manor, Townsend Lane, Harpenden

The kitchen opens onto the living area. Picture: AshtonsThe kitchen opens onto the living area. Picture: Ashtons

Guide price: £595,000

Ashtons, 01582 461166, www.ashtons.co.uk

