Property Spotlight: A stylish apartment in central Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 09:01 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 25 February 2020
Archant
This stunning two bedroom first floor apartment forms part of a highly sought-after development, conveniently located in the heart of Harpenden.
Built by Jarvis Homes in 2015, the property is a short walk from the town centre, mainline railway station and many excellent schools.
On entering the property, the large hallway leads straight ahead into a charming open plan living and dining room with kitchen area, spanning the length of the property.
The dual aspect master bedroom and second bedroom are on the right, with the modern bathroom on the opposite side of the hall.
The property is well presented and also benefits from double glazing and central heating throughout.
Externally, there is a designated parking space and well maintained communal grounds made up of paths, trees and mature shrubs.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Gleneagle Manor, Townsend Lane, Harpenden
Guide price: £595,000
Ashtons, 01582 461166, www.ashtons.co.uk