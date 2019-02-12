Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre flat in a converted hat factory
PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 February 2019
Archant
This refurbished and rarely available two bedroom converted apartment originally dates back to 1825 when it was a hat factory.
Professionally designed interiors provide a blend of modern and period features including exposed brickwork and expansive double height industrial windows that create light and airy accommodation.
High quality fixtures and fittings have been used throughout including a Poggenpohl kitchen.
The accommodation comprises of a welcoming entrance hall with an entry phone system, two bedrooms, en suite wet room and family bathroom.
There is also an impressive and spacious open plan living accommodation with a Neville Johnson-made study area.
Externally, there is a south east facting courtyard-style garden to enjoy a tea or coffee in the summer mornings.
Located in a quiet historic area on Inkerman Road, the property is walking distance from St Albans mainline station and the city centre with its wide range of shops, restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.
Property Facts
The Old Hat Factory, Inkerman Road, St Albans
£549,999
Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com