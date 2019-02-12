Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre flat in a converted hat factory

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 February 2019

The Old Hat Factory, Inkerman Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The Old Hat Factory, Inkerman Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

This refurbished and rarely available two bedroom converted apartment originally dates back to 1825 when it was a hat factory.

The Poggenpohl kitchen has integrated Siemens appliances and solid oak wood flooring. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe Poggenpohl kitchen has integrated Siemens appliances and solid oak wood flooring. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Professionally designed interiors provide a blend of modern and period features including exposed brickwork and expansive double height industrial windows that create light and airy accommodation.

High quality fixtures and fittings have been used throughout including a Poggenpohl kitchen.

The accommodation comprises of a welcoming entrance hall with an entry phone system, two bedrooms, en suite wet room and family bathroom.

There is also an impressive and spacious open plan living accommodation with a Neville Johnson-made study area.

The dual aspect master bedroom. Picture: Bradford & HowleyThe dual aspect master bedroom. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Externally, there is a south east facting courtyard-style garden to enjoy a tea or coffee in the summer mornings.

Located in a quiet historic area on Inkerman Road, the property is walking distance from St Albans mainline station and the city centre with its wide range of shops, restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

The open plan living room/kitchen measures 27'3The open plan living room/kitchen measures 27'3" max x 15'9". Picture: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

The Old Hat Factory, Inkerman Road, St Albans

£549,999

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com

