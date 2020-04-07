Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:43 07 April 2020

Watford Road, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Watford Road, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

This beautifully presented four double bedroom detached family home is located in a sought-after area on the south side of St Albans city centre.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room opens out to the garden. Picture: HamptonsThe open plan kitchen/dining/family room opens out to the garden. Picture: Hamptons

Within walking distance of local shops, schools (both state and private) and amenities, it is also close to the M1 and M25.

With well-balanced accommodation arranged over two floors, this well-proportioned family home benefits from a good-sized entrance hall, living room, study, beautiful open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi fold doors opening out to the garden, utility and cloakroom.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms - two with en suite bathrooms - and a separate family bathroom.

To the rear of the property there is a private garden with large patio area for entertaining and to the front there is ample off street parking for several vehicles.

There is a large patio area to the rear for entertaining. Picture: HamptonsThere is a large patio area to the rear for entertaining. Picture: Hamptons

The property has further potential to extend and develop, subject to planning permission.

Property Facts

Watford Road, St Albans

There is a separate sitting room to the front of the property. Picture: HamptonsThere is a separate sitting room to the front of the property. Picture: Hamptons

Guide price: £1,175,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

The living area measures 33'1The living area measures 33'1" x 21'. Picture: Hamptons

There is a family bathroom and two en suites on the first floor. Picture: HamptonsThere is a family bathroom and two en suites on the first floor. Picture: Hamptons

