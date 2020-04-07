Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 08:43 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 07 April 2020
This beautifully presented four double bedroom detached family home is located in a sought-after area on the south side of St Albans city centre.
Within walking distance of local shops, schools (both state and private) and amenities, it is also close to the M1 and M25.
With well-balanced accommodation arranged over two floors, this well-proportioned family home benefits from a good-sized entrance hall, living room, study, beautiful open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi fold doors opening out to the garden, utility and cloakroom.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms - two with en suite bathrooms - and a separate family bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is a private garden with large patio area for entertaining and to the front there is ample off street parking for several vehicles.
The property has further potential to extend and develop, subject to planning permission.
Property Facts
Watford Road, St Albans
Guide price: £1,175,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk