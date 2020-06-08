Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills Archant

Just a stone’s throw from St Albans City station is this recently renovated three bedroom home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The south-facing roof terrace has views over the garden. Picture: Putterills The south-facing roof terrace has views over the garden. Picture: Putterills

On the ground level is a multi-aspect living room, with two feature chimney breasts, double-glazed sash windows and doors that lead out to the south-facing roof terrace.

To the first floor are two good sized double bedrooms and the family bathroom with fitted four piece suite, while the top floor houses the master bedroom and en suite.

At basement level you will find the heart of this truly beautiful home - the extended kitchen, with its multi-aspect windows allowing light to flood in. There is also a useful utility area and a WC.

Two doors lead through to the enclosed rear garden, which is well cared for with a selection of shrubs and flowers.

The kitchen/diner is on the lower ground floor. Picture: Putterills The kitchen/diner is on the lower ground floor. Picture: Putterills

The home office to the rear of the garden enjoys its own broadband connection as well as power and lighting, perfect for those looking to work from home.

Property Facts

Bedford Road, St Albans

The modern family bathroom is on the first floor. Picture: Putterills The modern family bathroom is on the first floor. Picture: Putterills

Guide price: £925,000

Putterills, 01727 225858, www.putterills.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

The extended fitted kitchen boasts modern fitted appliances, plentiful worktop space and underfloor heating. Picture: Putterills The extended fitted kitchen boasts modern fitted appliances, plentiful worktop space and underfloor heating. Picture: Putterills

The living room has two feature chimney breasts and double-glazed sash windows. Picture: Putterills The living room has two feature chimney breasts and double-glazed sash windows. Picture: Putterills