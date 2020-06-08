Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 08 June 2020

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Archant

Just a stone’s throw from St Albans City station is this recently renovated three bedroom home.

The south-facing roof terrace has views over the garden. Picture: PutterillsThe south-facing roof terrace has views over the garden. Picture: Putterills

On the ground level is a multi-aspect living room, with two feature chimney breasts, double-glazed sash windows and doors that lead out to the south-facing roof terrace.

To the first floor are two good sized double bedrooms and the family bathroom with fitted four piece suite, while the top floor houses the master bedroom and en suite.

At basement level you will find the heart of this truly beautiful home - the extended kitchen, with its multi-aspect windows allowing light to flood in. There is also a useful utility area and a WC.

Two doors lead through to the enclosed rear garden, which is well cared for with a selection of shrubs and flowers.

The kitchen/diner is on the lower ground floor. Picture: PutterillsThe kitchen/diner is on the lower ground floor. Picture: Putterills

The home office to the rear of the garden enjoys its own broadband connection as well as power and lighting, perfect for those looking to work from home.

Property Facts

Bedford Road, St Albans

The modern family bathroom is on the first floor. Picture: PutterillsThe modern family bathroom is on the first floor. Picture: Putterills

Guide price: £925,000

Putterills, 01727 225858, www.putterills.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

The extended fitted kitchen boasts modern fitted appliances, plentiful worktop space and underfloor heating. Picture: PutterillsThe extended fitted kitchen boasts modern fitted appliances, plentiful worktop space and underfloor heating. Picture: Putterills

The living room has two feature chimney breasts and double-glazed sash windows. Picture: PutterillsThe living room has two feature chimney breasts and double-glazed sash windows. Picture: Putterills

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans business leader contributes to book exploring post-COVID world

St Albans business leader Paul Plant has contributed to a book looking at a post-COVID world.

Most Read

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans business leader contributes to book exploring post-COVID world

St Albans business leader Paul Plant has contributed to a book looking at a post-COVID world.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans business leader contributes to book exploring post-COVID world

St Albans business leader Paul Plant has contributed to a book looking at a post-COVID world.

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

D-Day anniversary: Museum’s look at glider that played its part in the D-Day landings

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's Horsa Glider fuselage and nose sections. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum
Drive 24