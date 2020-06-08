Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 08 June 2020
Just a stone’s throw from St Albans City station is this recently renovated three bedroom home.
On the ground level is a multi-aspect living room, with two feature chimney breasts, double-glazed sash windows and doors that lead out to the south-facing roof terrace.
To the first floor are two good sized double bedrooms and the family bathroom with fitted four piece suite, while the top floor houses the master bedroom and en suite.
At basement level you will find the heart of this truly beautiful home - the extended kitchen, with its multi-aspect windows allowing light to flood in. There is also a useful utility area and a WC.
Two doors lead through to the enclosed rear garden, which is well cared for with a selection of shrubs and flowers.
The home office to the rear of the garden enjoys its own broadband connection as well as power and lighting, perfect for those looking to work from home.
Property Facts
Bedford Road, St Albans
Guide price: £925,000
Putterills, 01727 225858, www.putterills.co.uk
