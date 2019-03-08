Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A period property on a prime Harpenden road

PUBLISHED: 13:19 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 11 November 2019

Sauncey Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Sauncey Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

This iconic six bedroom home is situated on a generous corner plot close to outstanding Harpenden schools, the high street and the station.

The living room flows through to the dining room. Picture: Whittaker & CoThe living room flows through to the dining room. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Built in the early 20th century, it has an abundance of charm, character and original features.

The downstairs accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, utillity room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with spacious en suite and dressing room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The second floor houses two more bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, plus useful eaves storage.

A door from the dining room leads out to the garden. Picture: Whittaker & CoA door from the dining room leads out to the garden. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Located on a prime central road, the home also has a detached double garage, two gated driveways, ample parking and a home office/garden room.

In total, the property offers floorspace covering approximately 275 square metres.

The property was built in the early 1900s. Picture: Whittaker & CoThe property was built in the early 1900s. Picture: Whittaker & Co

Property Facts

Sauncey Avenue, Harpenden

Guide Price £1,900,000

Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk

The living room measures 20'1The living room measures 20'1" x 17'11" (6.13m x 5.46m). Picture: Whittaker & Co

The property is located on the corner of Sauncey Avenue and Manland Way. Picture: Whittaker & CoThe property is located on the corner of Sauncey Avenue and Manland Way. Picture: Whittaker & Co

