Property Spotlight: A period property on a prime Harpenden road
PUBLISHED: 13:19 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 11 November 2019
Archant
This iconic six bedroom home is situated on a generous corner plot close to outstanding Harpenden schools, the high street and the station.
Built in the early 20th century, it has an abundance of charm, character and original features.
The downstairs accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, utillity room and cloakroom.
On the first floor there is a master bedroom with spacious en suite and dressing room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The second floor houses two more bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, plus useful eaves storage.
Located on a prime central road, the home also has a detached double garage, two gated driveways, ample parking and a home office/garden room.
In total, the property offers floorspace covering approximately 275 square metres.
Property Facts
Sauncey Avenue, Harpenden
Guide Price £1,900,000
Whittaker & Co, 01582 761500, www.whittakerandco.co.uk