Property Spotlight: A period home close to Clarence Park and St Albans City station

PUBLISHED: 12:41 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 09 December 2019

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

This attractive five bedroom period home is situated in a prime location, close to highly regarded schools.

The fitted kitchen comprises a range of wall and base mounted units with Quartz stone work surfaces over. Picture: DanielsThe fitted kitchen comprises a range of wall and base mounted units with Quartz stone work surfaces over. Picture: Daniels

City station, local shops and Clarence Park are also within a short stroll of the semi-detached, bay fronted property, which covers a total area of approximately 177 sq m (1,912 sq ft).

Of particular note is the top floor master bedroom suite with Juliet balcony and en suite shower room.

On the ground floor there is a stunning fitted kitchen/family room with a central island, Quartz stone work surfaces and underfloor heating, plus bi-fold doors leading out to the rear garden.

There is also a living room with feature log burner, a play room and a cloakroom on this floor, plus four further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Features of the living room include a coved ceiling, feature log burner and fitted plantation shutters. Picture: DanielsFeatures of the living room include a coved ceiling, feature log burner and fitted plantation shutters. Picture: Daniels

There are attractive gardens to the front and rear of the property, which also benefits from a detached brick-built garage which can be accessed via the adjacent road.

Property Facts

The second floor master bedroom has a Juliet balcony and en suite shower room. Picture: DanielsThe second floor master bedroom has a Juliet balcony and en suite shower room. Picture: Daniels

Brampton Road, St Albans

£980,000

Daniels, 01727 836561, www.daniels.uk.net

