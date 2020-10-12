Property Spotlight: A listed home in the heart of St Albans

Located in an historic conservation area in the heart of St Albans city centre, this listed period property is beautifully presented over four floors.

Providing approximately 2,000 sq ft of flexible living space, it is believed to date from the 17th century; it retains much of its original charm and character, with feature wooden beams and exposed brick walls.

On the ground floor there is a living room with a gas-fired, cast iron feature fireplace, separate breakfast room and modern refitted kitchen.

Accessible from an inner hallway with cloakroom, the lower ground floor provides two spacious reception rooms with exposed whitewashed brick walls. On the first floor the property offers two spacious double bedrooms with feature fireplaces together with a family bathroom and a separate shower room.

The second floor offers a main bedroom with en suite cloakroom and an additional inter-connecting room, suitable for use as a further bedroom, office or dressing room.

Externally there is a private walled courtyard garden that is laid to patio and is ideal for an outdoor seating area, plus residents’ permit on street parking to the front.

Property Facts

Holywell Hill, St Albans

Guide price: £975,000

Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

