Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge
PUBLISHED: 12:38 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 July 2020
This stunning and versatile four or five bedroom home forms the southern wing of a Grade II listed Victorian mansion.
The main house was built in around 1870 for Isaac Newton Edwards, a local solicitor who subsequently became town clerk of St Albans. It was known then as Westminster Lodge.
Converted in the early 2000s, the property has high ceilings in the majority of rooms and much of its original character has been retained.
Located in an exclusive setting with beautifully maintained communal gardens, the property also has its own private garden at the rear.
Arranged over four floors, the accommodation is light, bright and airy throughout.
It is also conveniently situated for a walk to Verulamium Park, the city centre and its plethora of eateries and bars, and St Albans’ City and Abbey stations.
Property Facts
Trevelyan Place, St Albans
Guide price: £1,100,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk
