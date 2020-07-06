Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans.

This stunning and versatile four or five bedroom home forms the southern wing of a Grade II listed Victorian mansion.

The property forms the southern wing of the original Grade II listed Victorian mansion, once known as Westminster Lodge.

The main house was built in around 1870 for Isaac Newton Edwards, a local solicitor who subsequently became town clerk of St Albans. It was known then as Westminster Lodge.

Converted in the early 2000s, the property has high ceilings in the majority of rooms and much of its original character has been retained.

Located in an exclusive setting with beautifully maintained communal gardens, the property also has its own private garden at the rear.

Arranged over four floors, the accommodation is light, bright and airy throughout.

The living room has sash windows to the front, a coved ceiling and polished timber flooring.

It is also conveniently situated for a walk to Verulamium Park, the city centre and its plethora of eateries and bars, and St Albans’ City and Abbey stations.

Property Facts

Trevelyan Place, St Albans

There is a private garden to the rear of the property.

Guide price: £1,100,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

Features of the kitchen/diner include underfloor heating and a Franke boiling water tap.