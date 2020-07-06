Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

PUBLISHED: 12:38 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 July 2020

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

This stunning and versatile four or five bedroom home forms the southern wing of a Grade II listed Victorian mansion.

The property forms the southern wing of the original Grade II listed Victorian mansion, once known as Westminster Lodge. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property forms the southern wing of the original Grade II listed Victorian mansion, once known as Westminster Lodge. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The main house was built in around 1870 for Isaac Newton Edwards, a local solicitor who subsequently became town clerk of St Albans. It was known then as Westminster Lodge.

Converted in the early 2000s, the property has high ceilings in the majority of rooms and much of its original character has been retained.

Located in an exclusive setting with beautifully maintained communal gardens, the property also has its own private garden at the rear.

Arranged over four floors, the accommodation is light, bright and airy throughout.

The living room has sash windows to the front, a coved ceiling and polished timber flooring. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe living room has sash windows to the front, a coved ceiling and polished timber flooring. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

It is also conveniently situated for a walk to Verulamium Park, the city centre and its plethora of eateries and bars, and St Albans’ City and Abbey stations.

Property Facts

Trevelyan Place, St Albans

There is a private garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Cassidy & TateThere is a private garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Guide price: £1,100,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

Features of the kitchen/diner include underfloor heating and a Franke boiling water tap. Picture: Cassidy & TateFeatures of the kitchen/diner include underfloor heating and a Franke boiling water tap. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Related articles

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Harpenden Village Rotary appoints new president

John Murray is the new president of Harpenden Village Rotary Club Picture: Courtesy of Harpenden Villaage Rotary Club

St Albans volunteer creates litter-picking group

The two who set up the litter picking St Albans Facebook group want to celebrate the huge amount good work already going on in the city. Picture: Supplied

Racist sticker found on house window in St Albans

The 'Black Crimes Matter' sticker, a racist parody of 'Black Lives Matter' was stuck to a window of a house in Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

