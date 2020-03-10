Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A period home with development potential in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 10 March 2020

8 Homewood Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

8 Homewood Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

This fine four bedroom detached period residence is set back on a substantial plot on one of the city's premier roads.

Homewood Road is an enviable address leading southwards from Marshals Drive. Picture: Cassidy & TateHomewood Road is an enviable address leading southwards from Marshals Drive. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Believed to have been built by Messrs T.A. King in the mid-50s, it has a host of retained original features, including oak panelling.

Enhancing the property further is a lovely east-facing rear garden with a side driveway leading to a double garage.

The front garden is as attractive as the rear, with a gated stepping path leading through lawns to the oak-studded front door.

The property would benefit from updating as is, or could provide an ideal opportunity to remodel and extend, subject to planning.

There is a lovely east-facing rear garden with a side driveway leading to a double garage. Picture: Cassidy & TateThere is a lovely east-facing rear garden with a side driveway leading to a double garage. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Indeed, a substantial planning application has been recently submitted to the local authority to allow for a five bedroom, four en suite, three reception home with huge kitchen, the proposed house approaching nearly 4,000 sq ft.

Homewood Road is an enviable address leading southwards from Marshal's Drive, close to the train station and within walking distance of Clarence Park and the city centre itself.

The property is available for sale with no onward chain.

A planning application has been submitted for a proposed house approaching nearly 4,000sq ft. Picture: Cassidy & TateA planning application has been submitted for a proposed house approaching nearly 4,000sq ft. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

Homewood Road, St Albans

POA

CGI of how 8 Homewood Road could look with a new property built on the site. Picture: Cassidy & TateCGI of how 8 Homewood Road could look with a new property built on the site. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

