Property Spotlight: A stunning family home in the heart of St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 17 November 2020
Archant
Lovingly restored to its former glory, this beautiful period home oozes character throughout.
A grand entrance hall sets the tone, leading to a classic drawing room with high ceilings, marble fireplace and detailed arched windows.
Versatility for family living is key nowadays and this fabulous home presents a wide variety of options for a host of arrangements to suit.
Arranged over three floors, a second reception on the raised ground floor makes for that en vogue home office or a fifth bedroom and the ground floor has a delightful Mark Wilkinson eat-in kitchen opening onto an adjoining family room.
There are shower rooms on the raised ground and first floors, so no more morning jams! A fourth bedroom on the raised ground floor, adjacent to one of the shower rooms, is ideal for staff or as a guest room.
There is off road parking to the front and a pretty side courtyard leading to an enclosed rear garden.
Alma Road such a highly sought after location only a few minutes from the station and a mere stroll to the city centre itself.
Property Facts
Alma Road, St Albans
Guide price: £1,400,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk
