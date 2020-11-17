Property Spotlight: A stunning family home in the heart of St Albans

Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Archant

Lovingly restored to its former glory, this beautiful period home oozes character throughout.

Features of the drawing room include high ceilings, a marble fireplace and detailed arched windows. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Features of the drawing room include high ceilings, a marble fireplace and detailed arched windows. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

A grand entrance hall sets the tone, leading to a classic drawing room with high ceilings, marble fireplace and detailed arched windows.

Versatility for family living is key nowadays and this fabulous home presents a wide variety of options for a host of arrangements to suit.

Arranged over three floors, a second reception on the raised ground floor makes for that en vogue home office or a fifth bedroom and the ground floor has a delightful Mark Wilkinson eat-in kitchen opening onto an adjoining family room.

There are shower rooms on the raised ground and first floors, so no more morning jams! A fourth bedroom on the raised ground floor, adjacent to one of the shower rooms, is ideal for staff or as a guest room.

The grand entrance hall sets the tone. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The grand entrance hall sets the tone. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

There is off road parking to the front and a pretty side courtyard leading to an enclosed rear garden.

Alma Road such a highly sought after location only a few minutes from the station and a mere stroll to the city centre itself.

Property Facts

There is a spacious landing on the first floor. Picture: Cassidy & Tate There is a spacious landing on the first floor. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Alma Road, St Albans

Guide price: £1,400,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 832383, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

There is an enclosed garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Cassidy & Tate There is an enclosed garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

One of the bedrooms overlooking Alma Road. Picture: Cassidy & Tate One of the bedrooms overlooking Alma Road. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Cassidy & Tate There is a family bathroom on the first floor. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The rear of the Alma Road property as seen from above. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The rear of the Alma Road property as seen from above. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

This bedroom offers ample built-in storage. Picture: Cassidy & Tate This bedroom offers ample built-in storage. Picture: Cassidy & Tate