Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A Harpenden family home with gym and cinema

PUBLISHED: 10:05 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 19 March 2019

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Road, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Road, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Archant

Twin Oaks is a brand new five-bed home located in the West Common area of Harpenden.

The kitchen is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden. Picture: John Curtis

Its 4,500 sq ft of accommodation is arranged over four floors, on a south-facing plot with views over agricultural land to the front from the upper floors.

Approached via stylish gates, the spacious driveway affords off street parking for numerous cars. There are also two oak trees after which the house is named.

On the ground floor there is a double volume entrance hall with galleried landing above, featuring a stunning double height window to the front. The kitchen, which is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden, is fitted with bespoke units with quartz worktops and high specification integrated appliances. Additionally on the ground floor is a spacious living room, a utility room and a guest cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a stunning main bedroom suite with fitted dressing room and luxury en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities, and a laundry room. On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a large shower room.

The basement benefits greatly from natural light, courtesy of a large light well which forms a small courtyard with a spiral staircase up to garden level. Picture: John CurtisThe basement benefits greatly from natural light, courtesy of a large light well which forms a small courtyard with a spiral staircase up to garden level. Picture: John Curtis

There is also a basement with a home office, gym/games room, home cinema room, kitchen, shower room and plant room.

To the rear is a delightful professionally landscaped south facing garden.

PROPERTY FACTS

The kitchen is fitted with beautifully handcrafted bespoke units with quartz worktops and features a range of high specification integrated appliances. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen is fitted with beautifully handcrafted bespoke units with quartz worktops and features a range of high specification integrated appliances. Picture: John Curtis

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Lane, Harpenden

£2,150,000

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk

To the rear is a professionaly landscaped south facing garden, which is principally laid to lawn with extensive paved terrace and secure fencing. Picture: John CurtisTo the rear is a professionaly landscaped south facing garden, which is principally laid to lawn with extensive paved terrace and secure fencing. Picture: John Curtis

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

St Albans teachers fundraise by ditching chocolate for a month

The St Albans High School for Girls team with took on the British Heart Foundation’s Dechox challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans High School for Girls

Delays for traffic in Radlett and Park Street

There are long delays on the A5183 through Radlett and Park Street. Picture: Google Street View

Radlett artist chosen to be exhibited in prestigious national gallery

Raina Goran with her watercolour, Tel Aviv. Picture: Submitted by Raina Goran

Property Spotlight: A Harpenden family home with gym and cinema

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Road, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists