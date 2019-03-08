Property Spotlight: A Harpenden family home with gym and cinema

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Road, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis Archant

Twin Oaks is a brand new five-bed home located in the West Common area of Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The kitchen is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden. Picture: John Curtis The kitchen is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden. Picture: John Curtis

Its 4,500 sq ft of accommodation is arranged over four floors, on a south-facing plot with views over agricultural land to the front from the upper floors.

Approached via stylish gates, the spacious driveway affords off street parking for numerous cars. There are also two oak trees after which the house is named.

On the ground floor there is a double volume entrance hall with galleried landing above, featuring a stunning double height window to the front. The kitchen, which is open to a spacious and versatile family room/dining space with bi-fold doors onto the garden, is fitted with bespoke units with quartz worktops and high specification integrated appliances. Additionally on the ground floor is a spacious living room, a utility room and a guest cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a stunning main bedroom suite with fitted dressing room and luxury en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities, and a laundry room. On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a large shower room.

The basement benefits greatly from natural light, courtesy of a large light well which forms a small courtyard with a spiral staircase up to garden level. Picture: John Curtis The basement benefits greatly from natural light, courtesy of a large light well which forms a small courtyard with a spiral staircase up to garden level. Picture: John Curtis

There is also a basement with a home office, gym/games room, home cinema room, kitchen, shower room and plant room.

To the rear is a delightful professionally landscaped south facing garden.

PROPERTY FACTS

The kitchen is fitted with beautifully handcrafted bespoke units with quartz worktops and features a range of high specification integrated appliances. Picture: John Curtis The kitchen is fitted with beautifully handcrafted bespoke units with quartz worktops and features a range of high specification integrated appliances. Picture: John Curtis

Twin Oaks, Redbourn Lane, Harpenden

£2,150,000

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk