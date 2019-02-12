Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home in the heart of Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 14:50 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 26 February 2019

The Tilehouse, Tilehouse Street, Hitchin. Picture. Giggs & Bell

The Tilehouse, Tilehouse Street, Hitchin. Picture. Giggs & Bell

Archant

This stunning Grade II listed mansion house is ideally situated in the centre of Hitchin.

Character features include exposed beams and brickwork. Picture. Giggs & BellCharacter features include exposed beams and brickwork. Picture. Giggs & Bell

Beautifully presented throughout, the property benefits from a wealth of period features including exposed beams and brickwork.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, formal dining room, inner lobby/study area and a kitchen/breakfast room with window seat and Aga multi-fuel stove.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with large dressing room, guest room and family bathroom, while on the second floor there are three further bedrooms and shower room,

There is also a basement which is split into two parts, an enclosed rear garden, a detached garage and a driveway.

The property benefits from tastefully fitted kitchen with Aga multi-fuel stove. Picture. Giggs & BellThe property benefits from tastefully fitted kitchen with Aga multi-fuel stove. Picture. Giggs & Bell

As well as its wide range of restaurants and coffee shops, Hitchin benefits from two outstanding single sex schools (Hitchin Girls’ and Hitchin Boys’) and close proximity to beautiful Hertfordshire countryside.

Property Facts

The Tilehouse, Tilehouse Street, Hitchin

One of the property's two re-fitted bathrooms. Picture. Giggs & BellOne of the property's two re-fitted bathrooms. Picture. Giggs & Bell

£1,150,000

Giggs & Bell, 01582 958070, www.giggsandbell.com

The Grade II listed mansion house is located on an exclusive road. Picture. Giggs & BellThe Grade II listed mansion house is located on an exclusive road. Picture. Giggs & Bell

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Bin lorry on fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a bin lorry on fire in St Albans.

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property.

Spate of antisocial behaviour in St Albans over half term

Police were called to multiple reports of antisocial behaviour in St Albans during half term.

More hard work to come for Mavs despite easing to a comfortable win over Pulse

Kadeen Corbin in action during Saracens Mavericks' 65-37 win over London Pulse in the Netball Superleague. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Do you recognise this suspected stolen bike?

Do you recognise this bike? Picture: Herts police

Teenage boy arrested for drug possession in Harpenden

A teenage boy was arrested outside Harpenden Rugby Club on suspicion of drug possession. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists