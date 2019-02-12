Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home in the heart of Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 14:50 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 26 February 2019
Archant
This stunning Grade II listed mansion house is ideally situated in the centre of Hitchin.
Beautifully presented throughout, the property benefits from a wealth of period features including exposed beams and brickwork.
The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, formal dining room, inner lobby/study area and a kitchen/breakfast room with window seat and Aga multi-fuel stove.
To the first floor is a master bedroom with large dressing room, guest room and family bathroom, while on the second floor there are three further bedrooms and shower room,
There is also a basement which is split into two parts, an enclosed rear garden, a detached garage and a driveway.
As well as its wide range of restaurants and coffee shops, Hitchin benefits from two outstanding single sex schools (Hitchin Girls’ and Hitchin Boys’) and close proximity to beautiful Hertfordshire countryside.
Property Facts
The Tilehouse, Tilehouse Street, Hitchin
£1,150,000
Giggs & Bell, 01582 958070, www.giggsandbell.com