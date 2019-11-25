Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 13:38 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 25 November 2019

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

This four-bed Georgian townhouse is conveniently located on Wratten Road East in Hitchin's historic town centre.

Period features include exposed beams and sash windows with shutters. Picture: Micahel GrahamPeriod features include exposed beams and sash windows with shutters. Picture: Micahel Graham

Now known as Lucas House, the property once formed part of the house known as Wratten Cottage; it was converted approximately 11 years ago.

The 1,958 square foot of accommodation combines period features, including exposed beams, sash windows with shutters, fireplaces and oak flooring, with a contemporary kitchen and bathrooms.

The ground floor has a cloakroom, a sitting room and a kitchen/dining room which has access to storage in the cellar.

The four bedrooms and three bathrooms are set over the first and second floors.

The property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Micahel GrahamThe property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Micahel Graham

Twin electric gates open to the driveway, which leads to off street parking for two cars, with one of the spaces located in a carport.

The paved courtyard garden has a variety of mature shrub and flower beds and borders.

There is also a store shed, which has power and light connected.

The master bedroom has its own en suite. Picture: Micahel GrahamThe master bedroom has its own en suite. Picture: Micahel Graham

The property is available for sale with no upper chain.

Property Facts

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin

The paved courtyard garden has a variety of mature shrub and flower beds and borders. Picture: Micahel GrahamThe paved courtyard garden has a variety of mature shrub and flower beds and borders. Picture: Micahel Graham

Offers in excess of £800,000

Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk

