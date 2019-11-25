Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 13:38 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 25 November 2019
Archant
This four-bed Georgian townhouse is conveniently located on Wratten Road East in Hitchin's historic town centre.
Now known as Lucas House, the property once formed part of the house known as Wratten Cottage; it was converted approximately 11 years ago.
The 1,958 square foot of accommodation combines period features, including exposed beams, sash windows with shutters, fireplaces and oak flooring, with a contemporary kitchen and bathrooms.
The ground floor has a cloakroom, a sitting room and a kitchen/dining room which has access to storage in the cellar.
The four bedrooms and three bathrooms are set over the first and second floors.
Twin electric gates open to the driveway, which leads to off street parking for two cars, with one of the spaces located in a carport.
The paved courtyard garden has a variety of mature shrub and flower beds and borders.
There is also a store shed, which has power and light connected.
The property is available for sale with no upper chain.
Property Facts
Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin
Offers in excess of £800,000
Michael Graham, 01462 441700, www.michaelgraham.co.uk