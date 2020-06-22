Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents skm studio

Nestled in a historic lane in the heart of St Albans is this charming Grade II listed period residence.

A vaulted ceiling gives the dining room a light and airy feel. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents A vaulted ceiling gives the dining room a light and airy feel. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Dating back approximately 200 years, the original front rooms operated as a general store until the 1960s, and many original features - including the shopfront window - remain.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors with approximatley 1,850 sq ft of living space, a wonderfully private 80ft south-facing garden to the rear and off-street car parking to the front.

The ground floor boasts an impressive 22ft lounge with original exposed floorboards and attractive fireplace.

In the dining room a vaulted ceiling provides a light and airy feel, and this leads to a family room with bi-folding doors to a secluded, sun trap courtyard.

The high quality Nolte kitchen/breakfast room has a range of matt white and grey frosted glass fronted units. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The high quality Nolte kitchen/breakfast room has a range of matt white and grey frosted glass fronted units. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

French doors also connect the courtyard to a high-quality Nolte kitchen/breakfast room, comprising a tasteful range of matt white and grey frosted glass fronted units, feature island and Siemens appliances.

There is a playroom/cinema room with original beams, a downstairs shower room and separate utility area.

The basement provides a further reception room/guest bedroom with original beams, natural light and a large storage area.

On the first floor there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom suite.

The original shopfront window adds unique character to the 22ft lounge. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The original shopfront window adds unique character to the 22ft lounge. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

To the rear is a private garden with an attractive tiled patio area leading to a lawn; at the bottom is a stylish cabin, ideal as a home office.

Sopwell Lane is only a few minutes’ walk to St Albans Abbey, Verulamium Park and the city centre, and 10 minutes’ walk to St Albans City station.

Property Facts

Sopwell Lane, St Albans

There is a private 80ft garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents There is a private 80ft garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Guide price: £1,350,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

At the bottom of the garden is a stylish cabin, ideal as a home office. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents At the bottom of the garden is a stylish cabin, ideal as a home office. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents There are four double bedrooms on the first floor. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Bi-fold doors connect the family room to a secluded, sun trap courtyard. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Bi-fold doors connect the family room to a secluded, sun trap courtyard. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The property is packed with character features. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The property is packed with character features. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents