Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:18 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 22 June 2020
skm studio
Nestled in a historic lane in the heart of St Albans is this charming Grade II listed period residence.
Dating back approximately 200 years, the original front rooms operated as a general store until the 1960s, and many original features - including the shopfront window - remain.
The accommodation is arranged over three floors with approximatley 1,850 sq ft of living space, a wonderfully private 80ft south-facing garden to the rear and off-street car parking to the front.
The ground floor boasts an impressive 22ft lounge with original exposed floorboards and attractive fireplace.
In the dining room a vaulted ceiling provides a light and airy feel, and this leads to a family room with bi-folding doors to a secluded, sun trap courtyard.
French doors also connect the courtyard to a high-quality Nolte kitchen/breakfast room, comprising a tasteful range of matt white and grey frosted glass fronted units, feature island and Siemens appliances.
There is a playroom/cinema room with original beams, a downstairs shower room and separate utility area.
The basement provides a further reception room/guest bedroom with original beams, natural light and a large storage area.
On the first floor there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom suite.
To the rear is a private garden with an attractive tiled patio area leading to a lawn; at the bottom is a stylish cabin, ideal as a home office.
Sopwell Lane is only a few minutes’ walk to St Albans Abbey, Verulamium Park and the city centre, and 10 minutes’ walk to St Albans City station.
Property Facts
Sopwell Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £1,350,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk
