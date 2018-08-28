Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed farmhouse with pool in Letchworth
PUBLISHED: 10:26 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 January 2019
Coopers Farm is a spectacular six-bed detached farmhouse and thatched barn conversion located on a mature private plot within Letchworth Garden City.
Redesigned by Parker and Unwin, the 17th century Grade II listed farmhouse has a wealth of history - not to mention beautiful south facing 0.93 acre grounds including an orchard and walled garden.
An alarmed triple garage with twin driveways leads to off road parking and other features include a large conservatory facing out to the gardens, plus an outdoor heated swimming pool and pool house with shower room.
The main barn, which leads off the conservatory, is home to two of the bedrooms and has won an architect design award, while a smaller barn houses office facilities.
Property Facts
Coopers Farm, Norton Road, Letchworth Garden City
Guide Price £1.5million
Alexander Lewis Estates, 01462 510881, www.alexanderlewisestates.co.uk