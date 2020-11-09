Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Archant

This three bedroom detached house is ideally located on a corner plot close to Clarence Park.

The property is on the corner of Park Avenue and Jennings Road. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The property is on the corner of Park Avenue and Jennings Road. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

While the existing property requires total renovation, it offers a tremendous opportunity to update or build a new house (subject to planning permission).

The current plot is approximately 131ft deep x 46ft wide (40m x 14m).

Park Avenue is superbly located in a highly sought after residential area within walking distance of the mainline train station and the shops and services in Fleetville.

Popular local schools, including Fleetville junior and infants’ schools and Verulam secondary, are also close at hand.

The plot measures 131ft x 46ft. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The plot measures 131ft x 46ft. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Property Facts

Park Avenue, St Albans

Guide price: £1,050,000

The first floor bathroom overlooks the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The first floor bathroom overlooks the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

The master bedroom measures 14ft x 14ft 9in. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The master bedroom measures 14ft x 14ft 9in. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Original features include stained glass windows. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Original features include stained glass windows. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Doors connect the dining room to a lobby area, which leads to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Doors connect the dining room to a lobby area, which leads to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The dining room as seen from the kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The dining room as seen from the kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The garden room is a relatively recent addition. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The garden room is a relatively recent addition. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The property is packed with potential. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The property is packed with potential. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

A door from the kitchen leads out to the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents A door from the kitchen leads out to the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

There are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC on the first floor. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents There are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC on the first floor. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

A lobby area connects the main house to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents A lobby area connects the main house to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The lounge is at the front of the property. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The lounge is at the front of the property. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The total floor area of the property is 1,607 sq ft (149.3 sq m). Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The total floor area of the property is 1,607 sq ft (149.3 sq m). Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents