Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park
PUBLISHED: 09:58 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 09 November 2020
Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
This three bedroom detached house is ideally located on a corner plot close to Clarence Park.
The property is on the corner of Park Avenue and Jennings Road. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
While the existing property requires total renovation, it offers a tremendous opportunity to update or build a new house (subject to planning permission).
The current plot is approximately 131ft deep x 46ft wide (40m x 14m).
Park Avenue is superbly located in a highly sought after residential area within walking distance of the mainline train station and the shops and services in Fleetville.
Popular local schools, including Fleetville junior and infants’ schools and Verulam secondary, are also close at hand.
The plot measures 131ft x 46ft. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
Property Facts
Park Avenue, St Albans
Guide price: £1,050,000
The first floor bathroom overlooks the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk
The master bedroom measures 14ft x 14ft 9in. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Original features include stained glass windows. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents Doors connect the dining room to a lobby area, which leads to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The dining room as seen from the kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
The garden room is a relatively recent addition. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The property is packed with potential. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents A door from the kitchen leads out to the garden. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents There are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC on the first floor. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents A lobby area connects the main house to the garden room. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The lounge is at the front of the property. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents The total floor area of the property is 1,607 sq ft (149.3 sq m). Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents
