Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper in the Marshalswick area of St Albans

Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

This three bedroom detached house is set on a fantastic plot of approximately 0.38 acres, close to outstanding local schooling.

The south-facing rear garden measures just over 200ft. Picture: Bradford & Howley The south-facing rear garden measures just over 200ft. Picture: Bradford & Howley

While the property requires modernisation, it offers excellent potential to extend and is available for sale chain-free.

It benefits from a large lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen and WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are three good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate WC.

To the front of the property there is off road parking for two/three cars, a garage to the side and a garden.

To the rear, the garden measures just over 200ft and is set on a very impressive south-facing plot.

One of the three first-floor bedrooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley One of the three first-floor bedrooms. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Marshalswick Lane is conveniently located in the popular Marshalswick area of St Albans, close to many highly regarded schools and the Quadrant shopping parade.

The city centre with its wide variety of shopping and leisure facilities is only a short drive away.

Property Facts

Period features include coving and picture rails. Picture: Bradford & Howley Period features include coving and picture rails. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Marshalswick Lane, St Albans

£1,500,000

Bradford & Howley, 01727 856999, www.bradfordandhowley.com

A door from the kitchen leads to the side of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley A door from the kitchen leads to the side of the property. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The house is available for sale with no onward chain. Picture: Bradford & Howley The house is available for sale with no onward chain. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The property occupies a substantial 0.38 acre plot. Picture: Bradford & Howley The property occupies a substantial 0.38 acre plot. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The property is ideally placed for outstanding schools, such as Sandringham and St Albans Girls' School (STAGS). Picture: Bradford & Howley The property is ideally placed for outstanding schools, such as Sandringham and St Albans Girls' School (STAGS). Picture: Bradford & Howley

