Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper in the Marshalswick area of St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 26 October 2020
This three bedroom detached house is set on a fantastic plot of approximately 0.38 acres, close to outstanding local schooling.
While the property requires modernisation, it offers excellent potential to extend and is available for sale chain-free.
It benefits from a large lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen and WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are three good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate WC.
To the front of the property there is off road parking for two/three cars, a garage to the side and a garden.
To the rear, the garden measures just over 200ft and is set on a very impressive south-facing plot.
Marshalswick Lane is conveniently located in the popular Marshalswick area of St Albans, close to many highly regarded schools and the Quadrant shopping parade.
The city centre with its wide variety of shopping and leisure facilities is only a short drive away.
Property Facts
Marshalswick Lane, St Albans
£1,500,000
Bradford & Howley, 01727 856999, www.bradfordandhowley.com
